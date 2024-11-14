Demi Moore Admits She Developed an Eating Disorder After Being Told to 'Lose Weight' Multiple Times by Producers: 'It Was Humiliating'

The world wanted to look like Demi Moore following her alluring roles in Ghost, Indecent Proposal and Striptease — but little did people know how badly the actress was struggling internally with her body image.

In a new interview published Thursday, November 14, Moore, 62, revealed she developed an eating disorder and would exercise to an extreme when she was younger after facing immense pressure from producers in Hollywood urging her to stay skinny for the big screen.