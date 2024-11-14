Demi Moore Admits She Developed an Eating Disorder After Being Told to 'Lose Weight' Multiple Times by Producers: 'It Was Humiliating'
The world wanted to look like Demi Moore following her alluring roles in Ghost, Indecent Proposal and Striptease — but little did people know how badly the actress was struggling internally with her body image.
In a new interview published Thursday, November 14, Moore, 62, revealed she developed an eating disorder and would exercise to an extreme when she was younger after facing immense pressure from producers in Hollywood urging her to stay skinny for the big screen.
"There is a lot of torment I put myself through when I was younger," she said to a magazine. "The perfect example is when I was told to lose weight multiple times. The producer pulled me aside. It was very embarrassing and humiliating."
Moore noted: "But that’s just one thing. How I internalized it and how it moved me to a place of such torture and harshness against myself, of real extreme behaviors, and that I placed almost all the value of who I was on my body being a certain way — that’s on me."
The mom-of-three — who shares daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah Willis, 30, with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, 69 — admitted it wasn't until her middle child shared some words of wisdom with her that she was able to fully understand the importance of self-love.
Demi recounted something Scout once told her, which was to "'quit wasting time focusing on all that I’m not, when I could be celebrating all that I am.'"
"And that for me is exactly it," The Substance star declared. "While we’re so focused on what we’re not, we miss out on the beauty of all that we are. The thing is, I do have love for my body, but it’s more about appreciation — I can really appreciate all that my body does for me now, not just how it looks."
"The more I appreciate the lines in the corner of my eyes — the more I can find beauty in the life that I’ve lived — the more my life has beauty," added Demi — who became a grandmother in April 2023 upon the birth of her daughter Rumer's baby girl, Louetta, 1.
The Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle actress also opened up about her struggles with body image during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning in September, as OK! previously reported.
Demi said she would bike 30 miles to work and back every day while filming Indecent Proposal in order to get herself back into the shape she desired following her second pregnancy.
"I put so much pressure on myself," she noted. "I did have experiences of being told to lose weight. And all of those, while they may have been embarrassing and humiliating, it’s what I did to myself because of that."
"Even just the idea of what I did to my body, it’s so crazy, so ridiculous," Demi reflected.
