Demi Moore, 60, Shows Off Fit Physique in Tiny Bikini to Celebrate July 4th: Photos
Looking good, Demi Moore!
The actress, 60, looked like she had a great time celebrating July 4th, as she posted photos of herself basking in the sun, in addition to jumping on a float in a body of water.
"Happy Independence Day! Don’t forget your SPF ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," the brunette beauty, who shares daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis with ex Bruce Willis, captioned the shots via Instagram.
Of course, people couldn't help but fawn over the star. One person wrote, "Happy 4th. Demi, you look gorgeous.❤️," while another said, "Ageless 🔥🔥🔥."
A third person added, "How is the person a day older than 22……?"
This is hardly the first time Moore has flaunted her toned body on social media.
In April, she modeled a leopard bikini while cuddling up with her pup, Pilaf. "Pilaf takes the beach 🏝️," she captioned the sweet snap.
Last year, she posed in some tiny bikinis, writing, "The last days of summer ☀️."
It seems like Moore is trying to remain positive as her ex-husband battles dementia.
- Breaking Down the Willis Family: Meet Bruce's 5 Daughters Caring for the Actor After His Dementia Diagnosis
- Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Gush Over Bruce Willis for Father's Day: 'We Love Our Girl Dad'
- Downcast Demi Moore Goes on Walk With Daughter Rumer After Tallulah Details 'Trauma' From Mom's Failed Relationship With Ashton Kutcher
As OK! previously reported, the action star's brood gave an update on what's been going on with him earlier this year.
“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the devastating announcement read.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As a result, “Demi and the kids … rally round Bruce, whom she still adores, and it really touches her soul how loving and selfless their kids have been toward their dad as he copes with his situation the best he possibly can,” an insider revealed.
Tallulah also gave more insight into her dad's day-to-day routine.
"He still knows who I am and lights up when I enter the room," she revealed. "He may always know who I am, give or take the occasional bad day. One difference between FTD [frontotemporal dementia] and Alzheimer’s dementia is that, at least early in the disease, the former is characterized by language and motor deficits, while the latter features more memory loss."