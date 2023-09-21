Demi Moore Snuggles Adorable Pup While Making an Appearance at Milan Fashion Week: Photos

Moore's European getaway may be needed as she and the rest of her family continue to care for her ex-husband Bruce Willis, as he battles dementia. "Demi has been a rock for Bruce," an insider said of the Die Hard actor, 68 — who is now married to Emma Heming Willis — and the brunette beauty's current dynamic.

"She's told him and Emma that she's there for him 24/7 during this illness. If he takes a bad turn, she'll drop everything to be by his side," the source said of Moore — who shares daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 29, with her ex.