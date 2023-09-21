Demi Moore Snuggles Adorable Pup While Making an Appearance at Milan Fashion Week: Photos
Demi Moore brought a very special guest with her to Milan Fashion Week!
The Ghost actress stepped out in the Italian city on Thursday, September 21, looking as ageless as ever while clutching her Chihuahua, Pilaf, during a stroll.
For her day out, Moore, 60, rocked a black jumper and carried a matching bag while wearing her signature black locks down as she held her furry friend close in a pouch attached to her waist.
In the days prior, the Striptease actress sat in the front row of Fendi's Spring Summer 2024 runway show alongside the likes of supermodels models Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista.
Moore's European getaway may be needed as she and the rest of her family continue to care for her ex-husband Bruce Willis, as he battles dementia. "Demi has been a rock for Bruce," an insider said of the Die Hard actor, 68 — who is now married to Emma Heming Willis — and the brunette beauty's current dynamic.
"She's told him and Emma that she's there for him 24/7 during this illness. If he takes a bad turn, she'll drop everything to be by his side," the source said of Moore — who shares daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 29, with her ex.
- Leo's List of Lovers Revealed: 48 Women Named in DiCaprio's Secret Conga Line of Hook-Ups!
- Demi Moore 'Has Been a Rock' for Ex-Husband Bruce Willis Amid Dementia Battle: 'She’ll Drop Everything to Be by His Side'
- Rags to Riches: Jim Carrey, Celine Dion, Leonardo DiCaprio and 20 Celebrities Who Started With Nothing
Despite Moore and Willis calling it quits in 2000, insiders close to the G.I. Jane star note that "her love for him will never change. He's a part of her."
As OK! previously reported, the family — which also includes the patriarch's younger daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with his new wife, 45 — gave the world an update on Willis' aphasia diagnosis.
"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed, and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," the heartbreaking social media post from February read.
As Willis' health worsens, the blended family has only become closer. "It's been incredibly difficult for Emma to manage Bruce's care, their two young daughters, and the grief she's experiencing," a source explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Demi isn't stepping on her toes. Demi is actually a lifesaver," an insider said of the two women coming together, adding that Moore "stepped in to make sure every holiday, birthday, and get-together is as celebratory as possible."
"It took years to get answers on what was happening to Bruce and months for the family to accept his diagnosis. It's been a very long road. This isn't going to get easier, but they're grateful that Bruce has the care he needs — and that they have each other," the source added.