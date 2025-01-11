or
Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Will Get 'Started' on Her Wedding Plans 'Sooner Than Later' as She Wants Her Ill Father to 'Walk Her Down the Aisle'

According to an insider, Tallulah Willis is looking to speed up her wedding so Bruce Willis can walk her down the aisle.

Jan. 11 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Tallulah Willis may soon be a married lady.

According to an insider, the 30-year-old is speeding up wedding planning after her fiancé, Justin Acee, popped the question in order to have her father, Bruce Willis, there amid his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

"She’s so happy she could share this special moment with her family," a source spilled about the engagement. "Tallulah and Justin will want to get started on their wedding plans sooner rather than later, mostly because she wants her father to walk her down the aisle."

Despite the heartbreaking health condition, the insider noted how “Bruce is, by all accounts, aware enough to escort her to the altar.”

As OK! previously reported, Tallulah recently gave an update on her dad's condition after he was first diagnosed in February 2023. “He’s doing stable, which in this situation is good,” the famous offspring confirmed in a September 2024 interview. “And it’s hard; there’s painful days – but there’s so much love.”

“It's really shown me to not take any moment for granted and I really do think that we'd be best friends. I really do think that he is very proud of me,” Tallulah explained.

The Whole Ten Yards actress' mom, Demi Moore, also recently gave the public insight into how her ex-husband, 69, is doing. "You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is," Moore explained during an appearance at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival. "But for where he's at, he is stable."

When asked about advice for others who have a loved one affected by the disease, The Substance actress said, "What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at. When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game. But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."

Bruce's current wife, Emma Heming, has been an open book about what it's like to have a partner with frontotemporal dementia.

17 years of us ❤️ Anniversaries used to bring excitement — now, if I’m honest, they stir up all the feelings, leaving a heaviness in my heart and a pit in my stomach,” she penned in a sweet post to celebrate their milestone. "I give myself 30 minutes to sit in the ‘why him, why us,’ to feel the anger and grief. Then I shake it off and return to what is. And what is… is unconditional love. I feel blessed to know it, and it’s because of him. I’d do it all over again and again in a heartbeat 💞."

Life & Style spoke with sources close to Tallulah.

