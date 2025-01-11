Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Will Get 'Started' on Her Wedding Plans 'Sooner Than Later' as She Wants Her Ill Father to 'Walk Her Down the Aisle'

The Whole Ten Yards actress' mom, Demi Moore, also recently gave the public insight into how her ex-husband, 69, is doing. "You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is," Moore explained during an appearance at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival. "But for where he's at, he is stable."

When asked about advice for others who have a loved one affected by the disease, The Substance actress said, "What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at. When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game. But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."