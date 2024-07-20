Demi Moore Has 'Vowed' to Stay by Ex Bruce Willis' Side Amid His Dementia Battle: 'Her Heart Aches'

"Her heart aches as he struggles with this horrible disease," the source said of Moore, who tied the knot with the movie star in 1987 before the pair welcomed three daughters: Rumer, 35, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30.

"Demi made a promise to Bruce that she would look after Emma and Mabel and Evelyn, too," the insider explained in reference to the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, 46, and their daughters, ages 12 and 10, respectively.