Demi Moore Has 'Vowed' to Stay by Ex Bruce Willis' Side Amid His Dementia Battle: 'Her Heart Aches'
Demi Moore still has a special type of love for her ex-husband Bruce Willis, as an insider told a news publication the Ghost actress, 61, has "vowed to stay by his side" in the midst of the 69-year-old's difficult dementia battle.
"Her heart aches as he struggles with this horrible disease," the source said of Moore, who tied the knot with the movie star in 1987 before the pair welcomed three daughters: Rumer, 35, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30.
"Demi made a promise to Bruce that she would look after Emma and Mabel and Evelyn, too," the insider explained in reference to the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, 46, and their daughters, ages 12 and 10, respectively.
According to the confidante, "Demi knows that time is slipping away," which is why "she sees him at least once a week."
"She will never abandon him or let him down," the source said of the Indecent Proposal star.
"Bruce's dementia is progressing," the insider sadly revealed, admitting The Sixth Sense actor "has good days and bad."
"He has speech impairments and can’t speak much at all. These days, his family senses what he’s saying, what he needs by a look," the confidante detailed.
Despite having "full-time caretakers," Bruce is "never left alone" without "at least one family member" by his side.
As Bruce remains plagued by his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, which his family confirmed in February 2023, the award-winning actor's precious brood has done their best to make small moments special.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Back in March, Bruce's family came together to celebrate his 69th birthday — a full two years after his initial aphasia diagnosis was revealed to the public.
"Just like you, we simply adore him," Emma expressed to fans via Instagram. "What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world."
The mom-of-two concluded: "He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good. Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving 💞."
Demi also shared a kind message for her ex-husband, writing: "Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you ♥️."
Star spoke to a source about Demi supporting Bruce amid his health woes.