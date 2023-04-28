Demi Moore Has Been a 'Lifesaver' for Emma Heming as Bruce Willis' Health Rapidly Declines: 'It's Been Incredibly Difficult'
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, and ex-wife, Demi Moore, have formed an inseparable bond in the midst of the Die Hard actor's declining heath.
"Emma is grateful to have Demi around," a source revealed of the Ghost actress, who shares Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with Willis.
"It's been incredibly difficult for Emma to manage Bruce's care, their two young daughters, and the grief she's experiencing," the insider explained more than two months after the 68-year-old's dementia diagnosis was confirmed via Instagram on Thursday, February 16.
Heming and Willis share Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8.
"Demi isn't stepping on her toes. Demi is actually a lifesaver," the source admitted, adding how Willis' ex-wife has "stepped in to make sure every holiday, birthday, and get-together is as celebratory as possible."
"This past Easter and Christmas may have been Bruce's last," the insider continued, noting the father-of-five's family has done their best to enjoy every precious moment together even when times are tough.
"Demi threw him a special 68th birthday celebration in March," the confidante mentioned. At the time, the entire family shared sweet videos on social media of their loved one's special day, which involved singing, cheers and his favorite pie, as OK! previously reported.
"He wanted his fans to see it," the source spilled of Willis. "He wanted to send them a message — that he'll always find joy in his life, even now."
"It meant the world to Bruce. You could see it in his eyes," they pointed out of the Pulp Fiction star's gleeful emotions on his birthday.
While Willis' family members "are hoping for the best," they are also leaning on one another as reality kicks in and the Unbreakable star's health heartbreakingly declines before their eyes.
"It took years to get answers on what was happening to Bruce and months for the family to accept his diagnosis. It's been a very long road. This isn't going to get easier, but they're grateful that Bruce has the care he needs — and that they have each other," the insider concluded of the tight-knit brood.
