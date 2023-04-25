Rumer Willis & Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas Welcome First Child, Actress Gave Birth at Home: Photo
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are officially grandparents!
On Tuesday, April 25, their eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, announced she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas welcomed their first child together — a baby girl.
"Louetta Isley Thomas Willis ✨You are pure magic🌱Born at home on Tuesday April 18th," the House Bunny star, 34, captioned a sweet photo of the infant, who laid in a rocker with a blanket. "You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨."
"Omg we love her so so much 😍😍😍😍," Rumer's stepmom, Emma Heming Willis, commented on the snapshot.
"Hi my tiny petal. We missed you so much for so long. I'll love you every moment of every day!" declared her sister Tallulah, 28. "Youre kooky aunts are obsessed with you."
Her other sister Scout, 31, posted the same photo to her own Instagram Story alongside the words, "I weep for the perfection of my niece."
The actress also received warm wishes from stars like Lisa Rinna, Jenna Dewan and Hilary Duff as well.
Rumer updated fans every step of the way during the pregnancy.
"I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I've had an easier time physically than most of my friends," she dished in a previous interview. "Also, because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]... But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of."
Her beau, who didn't confirm their relationship until November 2022, was equally thrilled as his partner when they found out they were expecting.
"He's been so lovely, and he's just so excited to be a dad, and we're both just so delighted to meet whoever this little person is," the Sorority Row actress shared at the time. "I could not have asked for a better partner, and he's going to be such a great dad."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On Valentine's Day 2023, the musician made a sweet tribute post to his other half.
"Thank you for growing our child from scratch, I have so much reverence and respect for this journey you're on," he gushed. "We're on it together, but you're doing all the heavy lifting and I get to just cheer you on, feed you tacos and appreciate you. I can't wait to dance around the kitchen with our baby."