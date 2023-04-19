Emma Heming Reminisces On Bruce Willis' Heartthrob Days Amid Actor's 'Challenging' Dementia Battle
Emma Heming never misses an opportunity to boast about her movie star husband, Bruce Willis!
On Tuesday, April 18, the mom-of-two uploaded a photo to her Instagram Story of the actor standing shirtless on the beach while wearing a white fedora and patterned sarong. The scenic shot, which also featured plenty of palm trees and the ocean, was taken for Vanity Fair by famed photog Annie Leibovitz.
Sharing throwback snap is nothing new for Heming, as she's choosing to keep her held head high and reminisce on better days as Willis, 68, continues to fight dementia, a prognosis his family revealed in February.
"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," they revealed via a joint statement. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."
The former beauty pageant star, 44, admitted it's been tough to care for the Die Hard lead and their daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8, but she's doing the best she can.
"It's definitely very lonely," she spilled. "Which, the blessing for us to be able to come out with our family's statement was to be able to have a community, and how beautiful is this community?"
"I just think it’s important that you see all sides of this. I always get this message, or people always tell me, ‘Oh, you’re so strong. I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice," she explained in another social media post. "I do have times of sadness, every day, grief every day."
Heming does have some help, as Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three adult daughters are constantly checking in.
And while it's been rumored that Moore, 60, didn't always hit it off with Heming, they've put any differences aside to become a united front.
"They know he comes first now in their lives," a source told a news outlet. "Emma, Demi and the girls are closer than ever and dedicating their lives to helping Bruce day-to-day so he can live the best life possible while raising awareness for others who are suffering the same condition."