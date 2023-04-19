Emma Heming Reminisces On Bruce Willis' Heartthrob Days Amid Actor's 'Challenging' Dementia Battle

Sharing throwback snap is nothing new for Heming, as she's choosing to keep her held head high and reminisce on better days as Willis, 68, continues to fight dementia, a prognosis his family revealed in February.

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," they revealed via a joint statement. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."