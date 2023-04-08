Rumer Willis Gushes Over Pregnancy With Her Family's 'First Grandkid': 'I Just Can't Wait To Meet Them'
Rumer Willis couldn’t be happier about her pregnancy!
The soon-to-be mom — and daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore — recently gushed over her pregnancy with baby No.1.
"[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point," she spilled about the blended clan.
The 34-year-old then admitted that the pregnancy has been "humbling," noting she has "so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I've had an easier time physically than most of my friends."
The actress added, "Also, because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]... But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of."
The daughter of the action star is expecting her child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, who she raved has been "an angel" over the past several months.
"He's been so lovely, and he's just so excited to be a dad, and we're both just so delighted to meet whoever this little person is," she said lovingly. "I could not have asked for a better partner, and he's going to be such a great dad."
"I just can't wait to meet them," Willis stated eagerly. "I'm just so delighted. I feel sometimes I can just feel the energy of this kid sometimes, and I just can't wait to hear them laugh, to figure out who they are, play with them and get to know them."
As OK! previously reported, during her pregnancy, Willis dealt with the heartbreaking news that her father was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.
The Willis brood announced the actor’s tragic diagnosis in an official statement via Instagram on February 16. Since then, a source revealed that the anticipation of his first grandchild has helped the 68-year-old through his health decline.
"The thought of soon becoming a grandfather is a huge motivator for Bruce to work hard on his speech and language therapy to try to stave off the worst effects of his condition," the insider shared. "He’s determined to stay coherent and lucid for as long as possible so his grandchild can have some happy memories of a grandfather who was present and active in his or her life."
People exclusively interviewed Willis.