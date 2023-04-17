Emma Heming Reflects On Happier Days With Husband Bruce Willis & Their Kids As Actor's Health Rapidly Worsens: Watch
The good old days! Emma Heming reminisced on her eldest daughter younger years via a sweet Instagram throwback video of the little girl and her doting dad, Bruce Willis, whose health has quickly declined in the months following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis back in February.
"This Sunday cuteness is brought to you by Mabel and Dada 🍋😜 🍋," Heming captioned the cute clip of the 11-year-old as a toddler being held in her father's arms.
In the video shared to Heming's profile on Sunday, April 16, Willis adorably fed his daughter a lemon, and though she had a sour expression on her face, she went back for seconds, making her loved ones laugh.
Fans — who have shown an abundance of support for Willis and his family ever since they announced his aphasia diagnosis in March 2022 — flooded the comments section of Heming's weekend post to express their reactions to the heartwarming video.
"He’s the kind of father I always wished I had. He is so loving and bonded with his children," one admirer wrote of Willis, who shares Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with ex-wife Demi Moore. The father-of-five additionally shares his youngest daughter, Evelyn, 8, with Heming.
"How sweet. Precious memories that will last a lifetime. Best girl dad ever," another fan noted, as others used the comments section as a chance to connect with Heming herself.
"Emma take care of yourself. You are doing everything you can do. A fellow wife and caregiver of an FTD loved human being," a supporter with a similar situation stated, while a fourth fan added, "thank you for sharing this beautiful little private moment. I hurt for you, Bruce and The Family every day."
It seems Heming has found strength in memories as she deals with the declining mental and physical health of her husband.
The model recently admitted caring for Willis is "definitely very lonely" at times despite the massive support from her loved ones, as OK! previously reported.
"The blessing for us to be able to come out with our family's statement was to be able to have a community, and how beautiful is this community?" Heming dished during an Instagram Live regarding the joint family statement all of the actor's loved ones shared.
She also gushed over "the amount of love and compassion" the brood has received over the past year.