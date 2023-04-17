Emma Heming Reflects On Happier Days With Husband Bruce Willis & Their Kids As Actor's Health Rapidly Worsens: Watch

The good old days! Emma Heming reminisced on her eldest daughter younger years via a sweet Instagram throwback video of the little girl and her doting dad, Bruce Willis, whose health has quickly declined in the months following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis back in February.

"This Sunday cuteness is brought to you by Mabel and Dada 🍋😜 🍋," Heming captioned the cute clip of the 11-year-old as a toddler being held in her father's arms.