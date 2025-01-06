or
Awkward! Demi Moore Called Out for 'Completely Ignoring’ Kylie Jenner During Cringey Golden Globes Encounter: Watch

Photo of Kylie Jenner; picture of Demi Moore.
Source: MEGA; CBS.

Kylie Jenner awkwardly got snubbed by Demi Moore at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

By:

Jan. 6 2025, Published 9:21 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner might not be creating anymore Demi Moore-inspired Halloween costumes after the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

On Sunday night, January 5, Jenner was seated at her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's table at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., when she appeared to get snubbed by Moore.

demi moore ignores kylie jenner golden globes video watch awkward
Source: @goldenglobes/TikTok

Demi Moore appeared to skip over Kylie Jenner when chatting with Timothée Chalamet's table.

In a viral video shared to TikTok by the Golden Globes' official account, Moore could be seen receiving congratulations from Elle Fanning, 26, after winning Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role as Elisabeth Sparkle in the 2024 film The Substance.

As Moore enthusiastically interacted with Fanning, Jenner — who was seated between the Maleficent actress and Chalamet — seemingly attempted to get a word in, though she was only able to mutter a mere "congrats" while the Ghost star appeared to give her the cold shoulder.

Source: @goldenglobes/TikTok
Moore did briefly acknowledge Jenner — who also told the Indecent Proposal actress she looked beautiful — by saying "thank you" to her praise, though the interaction quickly stopped there before The Kardashians star turned back to face the rest of her table.

Making the awkward situation even more cringe-worthy, Moore, 62, then skipped over Jenner, 27, to chat with the reality star's boyfriend, 29.

demi moore ignores kylie jenner golden globes video watch awkward
Source: CBS

Demi Moore won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

MORE ON:
Demi Moore

Chalamet kindly flowered Moore with "congrats" for her "insane" win, as she sweetly squeezed his shoulder before continuing on with her awards show rounds.

After the video went viral, social media users couldn't help but point out how clearly Moore seemed to ignore Jenner — especially after the Kylie Cosmetics founder re-created the Striptease actress' famed look from the iconic 1996 film for Halloween last October.

demi moore ignores kylie jenner golden globes video watch awkward
Source: CBS

Kylie Jenner was seated between Elle Fanning and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, at the awards show.

"Am I the only one that noticed Demi completely ignored Kylie??? 😂," one viewer pointed out, as another hater wrote: "I love how Kylie is trying to talk to her and be included and Demi’s not having it."

"I’ve seen two different clips of Demi at that table and both times she totally ignored Kylie," a third spectator shared, while a fourth internet troll snarked, "I love it! A room full of people with talent, careers, and identities — and then there’s Kylie Jenner, who’s merely famous because of her half-sister [Kim Kardashian]’s video tape lol."

demi moore ignores kylie jenner golden globes video watch awkward
Source: CBS

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Some fans jumped to Jenner's defense, however, with one supporter writing, "that was actually poor taste Demi…" and another person adding, "Tbh that’s rude as h--- 😂😂😂😂😂 say hi even if you don’t like her 😂😩😩😩 she completely ignored her."

"I feel so bad for Kylie 😭 everyone there seems like they have zero interest in having a conversation with her lol," an admirer admitted.

