Kylie Jenner Supports Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at 2025 Golden Globes as Romance Heats Up: Watch
Kylie Jenner showed up to support her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, at the 2025 Golden Globes.
During the opening monologue, host Nikki Glaser gave a shout-out to Chalamet, who was seated next to his girlfriend.
Jenner sported a silver sparkly gown while she laughed alongside her man, who walked the red carpet solo.
The pair, who began dating in 2023, stepped out at the big event last year, which was caught on camera. In the photos, the pair packed on the PDA while surrounded by some A-listers.
As OK! previously reported, the duo have been seen out and about as of late.
They were recently seen together at the A Complete Unknown after-party in Los Angeles, Calif., in December 2024.
In the pictures, the couple was seen smiling as they celebrated the actor's latest movie. Though Jenner, 27, skipped the red carpet, she seemed comfortable with the Dune star, 29, at the shindig, as one source said they were "pretty affectionate with each other."
Prior to that, the relatively private stars were last seen at a dinner date at Little Charli in the West Village in New York City. "Everyone loves them together," a source dished. "He's close with her family and she's close with his family. It's very serious, but also a fun relationship."
The reality star and the actor even got to celebrate the holidays together.
"They had an early Christmas celebration together before Kylie spent Christmas Day with her family,” a source told People. “It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He's part of the family now though. Her kids know him as a 'friend.'”
The source added: “Her relationship with him is great and very easy. He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot. They are both committed to making it work."
Chalamet still seems to want to keep his romance private, as he dodged a question about his girlfriend while speaking with a reporter at the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards a few days prior to the Golden Globes.
"I know you also brought your partner and crime, Kylie. What's it like having her supporting you on a night like this?" the journalist asked.
“It’s a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic. I like seeing the new wave, the new generation here and I also like seeing everyone that been holding it down for decades plus,” Chalamet replied.