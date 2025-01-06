Kylie Jenner Supports Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at 2025 Golden Globes as Romance Heats Up: Watch

They were recently seen together at the A Complete Unknown after-party in Los Angeles, Calif., in December 2024.

In the pictures, the couple was seen smiling as they celebrated the actor's latest movie. Though Jenner, 27, skipped the red carpet, she seemed comfortable with the Dune star, 29, at the shindig, as one source said they were "pretty affectionate with each other."

Prior to that, the relatively private stars were last seen at a dinner date at Little Charli in the West Village in New York City. "Everyone loves them together," a source dished. "He's close with her family and she's close with his family. It's very serious, but also a fun relationship."