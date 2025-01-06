Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Cute Relationship Moment Caught on Camera at the 2025 Golden Globes: Watch
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shared a heartwarming moment while attending the 2025 Golden Globes, as the former was spotted snapping a photo of her man at the event.
The reality star and the Willy Wonka star have been linked since April of 2023, but the pair often keeps their relationship out of the spotlight.
Jenner, who shares her life on The Kardashians, has yet to include her boyfriend in an episode of the popular series.
While on the red carpet talking about his new film, A Complete Unknown, Chalamet chose to avoid mentioning Jenner when asked about her.
"You have a lot of supporters in here," a journalist asked. "I know you also brought your partner in crime, Kylie, here, too. What's it like to have her supporting you on a night like this?"
"It's a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers, and people that are fantastic," the thespian replied while avoiding mentioning Jenner's name. "I like seeing the new wave and the new generation here," the 29-year-old continued. "I also like seeing everyone who's been holding it down [for] decades plus."
Fans of the couple took to Reddit to analyze Chalamet's response.
"PR training come through!" one person wrote on the platform.
"I love how interviews keep trying to ask Kylie and Timothée about each other, looking for tea, and they pay those questions absolute dust," another noted.
Although the pair tries not to discuss their dynamic publicly, they often attend events together. OK! previously reported an insider claimed the partners spent the holiday season together.
"They had an early Christmas celebration together before Kylie spent Christmas Day with her family,” a source dished. “It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He's part of the family now though. Her kids know him as a 'friend.'”
“Her relationship with him is great and very easy. He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot," the source added. "They are both committed to making it work."
An additional source revealed they're "pretty affectionate with each other."
"Everyone loves them together," the source dished. "He's close with her family and she's close with his family. It's very serious, but also a fun relationship."
Both Jenner and Chalamet are committed to their careers and attempt to keep their fans focused on their individual achievements.
A source noted that the New York native "has too many important movies in the works” and “doesn’t want his relationship with Kylie, who makes headlines by just stepping outside, to overshadow his career."
"Kylie and Timothée are still going strong, but they are keeping their romance on the down low," the source shared. "There’s a reason they’re hiding it."
