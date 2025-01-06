Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Cute Relationship Moment Caught on Camera at the 2025 Golden Globes: Watch

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shared a heartwarming moment while attending the 2025 Golden Globes, as the former was spotted snapping a photo of her man at the event.

Jenner, who shares her life on The Kardashians , has yet to include her boyfriend in an episode of the popular series.

The reality star and the Willy Wonka star have been linked since April of 2023, but the pair often keeps their relationship out of the spotlight.

While on the red carpet talking about his new film, A Complete Unknown, Chalamet chose to avoid mentioning Jenner when asked about her.

"You have a lot of supporters in here," a journalist asked. "I know you also brought your partner in crime, Kylie, here, too. What's it like to have her supporting you on a night like this?"

"It's a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers, and people that are fantastic," the thespian replied while avoiding mentioning Jenner's name. "I like seeing the new wave and the new generation here," the 29-year-old continued. "I also like seeing everyone who's been holding it down [for] decades plus."