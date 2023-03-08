Demi Moore 'Moved In' With Ex Bruce Willis & His Wife To Help Care For Him After Heartbreaking Dementia Diagnosis: Source
Bruce Willis' loved ones have promised to be there for him every step of the way in the wake of his devastating dementia diagnosis — so much so, ex-wife Demi Moore decided to start bunking at the home he shares with wife Emma Heming and their two daughters!
"Demi has moved in, and she is not leaving until the very end," a source spilled to Radar. "At first no one outside the family could understand what Demi was doing living with her ex and his new wife, but now it makes sense."
"Demi has been a rock for the family and is determined to make sure every day Bruce has left on earth will be filled with love," the insider added.
Willis shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with Heming, in addition to his and Demi's three girls, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29. As OK! reported, the blended brood has reportedly become "closer than ever" amid the movie star's health woes.
This isn't the first time the gang has all lived together, as they did so during the pandemic as well.
"Demi and the kids … rally round Bruce, whom she still adores," one insider told an outlet. "And it really touches her soul how loving and selfless their kids have been toward their dad as he copes with his situation the best he possibly can."
Willis' loved ones first shared his diagnosis this part March, but last month, they shared a heartbreaking update.
"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," Heming revealed via social media. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."
The brunette beauty also thanked fans "for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis."