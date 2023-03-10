Demi Moore & Pregnant Rumer Willis Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance After Bruce's Heartbreaking Dementia Diagnosis: Photos
The ageless genes in the Willis-Moore family are strong!
Pregnant Rumer Willis, 34, and her mom, Demi Moore, 60, stunned while stepping out for the Versace fall winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 9, in a rare joint red carpet appearance.
The mama-to-be —who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas — covered her bump in a black mini dress paired with a matching structured blazer and a chic leather handbag while making her way past photographers with the Striptease actress who also rocked a blazer with a sheer lace dress underneath.
The outing marks the mother-daughter duo's first public appearance since the family revealed Bruce Willis was diagnosed with dementia last month.
"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing," the blended brood, which also includes the Die Hard actor's current wife, Emma Heming, and daughters, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, said in an Instagram statement.
"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," they continued. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."
Scroll through the gallery to see Rumer Willis and Demi Moore walk the red carpet at the Versace fashion show:
The Hollywood superstars stayed close as they strutted down the carpet.
- Demi Moore 'Moved In' With Ex Bruce Willis & His Wife To Help Care For Him After Heartbreaking Dementia Diagnosis: Source
- Bruce Willis Spotted Looking Confused With 2 Friends In First Sighting Since Dementia Diagnosis
- Demi Moore & Her 'Selfless' Kids Are 'Rallying Around' Bruce Willis As The Actor’s Health Declines
Moore and Willis looked more like sisters than mom and daughter while stepping out at the fashion show.
The mother-daughter duo glowed while posing for photographers at the swanky event.
Moore and Willis turned heads as they made their way into the Versace show.