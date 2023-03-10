Demi Moore & Pregnant Rumer Willis Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance After Bruce's Heartbreaking Dementia Diagnosis: Photos

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing," the blended brood, which also includes the Die Hard actor's current wife, Emma Heming, and daughters, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, said in an Instagram statement.

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," they continued. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."