Getting Back Out There? Demi Moore Spotted Grabbing Dinner With Mystery Man After Splitting From Daniel Humm
Does Demi Moore already have a new boyfriend? After splitting with her Swiss chef boyfriend, Daniel Humm, the movie star was seen grabbing dinner at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills with a mystery man on Saturday, November 19.
Moore stunned in a bright orange leather coat, black turtleneck and a pair of sophisticated glasses, carrying her pet pooch in a sling across her chest, while the male in question donned a short haircut and a dark leather jacket.
The outing comes as the G.I. Jane star, 60, and the food connoisseur, 45, called it quits after less than one year together, with their first public sighting occurring in March at a Paris Fashion Week show. Moore and Humm went Instagram official in June and were then spotted getting cozy at the French Open the same month.
Despite Moore's heartbreak, daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis are most likely thrilled, as the ladies reportedly feared the restaurateur was using her for her notoriety.
“Trouble is, Daniel is known in Manhattan circles for being a major player, and with her history, that’s the last thing Demi needs," an insider said of the trio's worries about their mother's relationship.
"Her daughters and the rest of her inner circle are all concerned that Humm's just using her for fame," the source dished. "They’re pleading with their mother not to get carried away, but she’s beyond smitten.”
Another source close to Moore added that Humm's social status began to make it clear they were not right for each other. "She really thrives when she's with somebody she truly sees as an equal. Daniel is not," an insider said, adding that despite there not being any third party to blame for the split, the Ghost star has a "wandering eye" when it comes to her love life. "If anything, he's leeching off her own career and hard won fame."