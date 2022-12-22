Demi Moore Gushes Over Pregnant Rumer's 'Little Niblet' & 'Journey Into Motherhood'

A proud soon-to-be grandmother! Demi Moore can't wait to welcome the newest addition of the Moore-Willis family, taking to Instagram to gush over Rumer Willis' pregnancy journey as the famous mama and her brood impatiently wait to meet the newborn.

The G.I. Jane actress offered a glimpse of Rumer's doctor visit on Instagram Wednesday, December 21, where the pregnant star was joined by Demi, as well as sisters Scout and Tallulah Willis.