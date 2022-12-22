Demi Moore Gushes Over Pregnant Rumer's 'Little Niblet' & 'Journey Into Motherhood'
A proud soon-to-be grandmother! Demi Moore can't wait to welcome the newest addition of the Moore-Willis family, taking to Instagram to gush over Rumer Willis' pregnancy journey as the famous mama and her brood impatiently wait to meet the newborn.
The G.I. Jane actress offered a glimpse of Rumer's doctor visit on Instagram Wednesday, December 21, where the pregnant star was joined by Demi, as well as sisters Scout and Tallulah Willis.
"Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," Demi captioned the loving photo. "It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!"
Rumer expressed her love for her mama in the comments section, writing: "So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family. I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys."
Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna also shared their love for the family, with the former writing: "OMG" with a red heart emoji and the latter commenting, "Bless," with several red heart emojis.
Demi's sweet snap comes one day after Rumer revealed on Tuesday, December 20, that she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old uploaded a slew of snaps of her growing bump, simply writing, "🌱."
Her famous family then took to their respective Instagram accounts to re-post the black-and-white photos, with Demi proudly writing alongside her upload: "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era 🌱."
Rumer's younger sister Scout, 31, captioned her post for the expecting parents: "🌱Activating hot, kooky, unhinged Aunt Scout era 🌱Thank you @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas for co-creating my new best friend."
The youngest of the Willis girls complimented her mom and Scout's post, writing alongside her pics of Rumer and Derek: "entering my hot kooky unhinged auntie era 🌱."
It's unclear when Rumer and Derek got together, but they made their Instagram debut as a couple in November with a romantic carousel. As the lovebirds stood side-by-side each other while surrounded by trees and light snow — and Rumer's dog, Dolores, photobombing their special moment — they posed for the camera, with the last two snaps featuring them lovingly looking at each other before sharing a kiss.
Meanwhile, Rumer and Derek had been linked long before their first post together, as the musician gushed over the famous offspring in a birthday tribute over the summer.
"In the short time we've been together you have filled my life with joy and peace," he wrote in an August post. "Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you. You're a magical human. I'm so glad you came into my life."