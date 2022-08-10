Demi Moore Shows Off Her Curves In Sexy Beachside Thirst Trap
Flaunting that fab figure! Demi Moore took to Instagram to show off her curves in a sleek black bathing suit. The 59-year-old proved she's still got in a beachside snap as she stared out into the ocean in the sparkling sun.
Moore posed for the camera on a sailboat as she held her hand up to shield her eyes from the bright summer rays. The mother-of-three sported a plunging back swimsuit and a pair of gold hoop earrings as her long, brunette locks hung loosely around her shoulders.
In another photo, the G.I. Jane star cuddled with her tiny pooch, Pilaf, who was sleeping comfortably against her chest.
"Meet Pilaf’s favorite suit — the Tropez in Crochet," she captioned the sweet snap.
Moore is no stranger to flaunting her curves for the camera. As OK! previously reported, the actress shared behind-the-scenes shot of her Andie Swim campaign in the French Riviera in mid July. The Ghost star rocked several pieces of sexy swimwear she designed for the famed bathing suit brand.
Despite sparking plastic surgery rumors earlier this year, Moore seems more comfortable with her body than ever at nearly 60, but there is one part of her that she confessed she won't be changing anytime soon.
"I've done everything to my hair. I've shaved it. I've dyed it. I've had a bob," she explained in a recent interview, adding that now she tries to "do as little to it as possible" with her signature 'do whenever she isn't working. Moore noted "it's stressful even having someone touch" her hair nowadays.
"If I don't have anywhere to go, I don't put heat on it—I just try to let it do its own thing," she continued. "And I don't wash it too often."
"I think now that I'm older, I also know, I don't have anything to prove," Moore said after mentioning she would be "hard-pressed" to ever cut her hair short again. "So if they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig."