Demi Moore 'Ready to Fight Even Harder' in Order to Get an Oscar After 'Substance' Snub: Source

"This is like having an insurance policy that guarantees the movie will be well received, at least within industry circles," the source revealed about Colman, known for roles in Rustin and Sing Sing. "That is really important to Demi because she still wants an Oscar and is ready to fight even harder for one than she did for The Substance."

"Thankfully, during that awards campaign, Demi kept it classy and used her frontrunner status to stay above the fray. But at the end of the day, she went home empty-handed after coming incredibly close to winning," they added.