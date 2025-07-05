Demi Moore 'Ready to Fight Even Harder' in Order to Get an Oscar After 'Substance' Snub: Source
Demi Moore is refusing to let disappointment define her as she gears up for a shot at Oscar glory with her latest project, the indie film Strange Arrivals.
After missing out on an Academy Award for her role in The Substance, the actress is ready to "fight" harder than ever.
"Demi has set herself up for success teaming up with Colman Domingo, who is such a well-liked figure in the industry right now," an insider told an outlet. "He could get an Oscar nomination for sneezing in a TikTok video. People love that guy and want to see him succeed, and after losing out on an Oscar in March after a stellar run, everybody's rooting for Demi as well."
At 62, Moore delivered a powerful performance in 2024's The Substance, earning a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. However, despite the accolades, the body horror film fell short at the Oscars, losing to Anora's Mikey Madison.
The setback hasn't slowed Moore down. She will star alongside Colman, 55, in Strange Arrivals, an epic romance based on the true story of Betty and Barney Hill. The couple made headlines in 1961 as the first reported case of alien abduction while returning from their honeymoon in Niagara Falls.
"This is like having an insurance policy that guarantees the movie will be well received, at least within industry circles," the source revealed about Colman, known for roles in Rustin and Sing Sing. "That is really important to Demi because she still wants an Oscar and is ready to fight even harder for one than she did for The Substance."
"Thankfully, during that awards campaign, Demi kept it classy and used her frontrunner status to stay above the fray. But at the end of the day, she went home empty-handed after coming incredibly close to winning," they added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Striptease star is determined not to experience another snub, with the source emphasizing that "she really took her time in picking her big follow-up role to The Substance."
"Demi is a smart person, but when it comes to the Oscar race, teaming up with Colman is a stroke of absolute genius!" the insider added.
In a previous report, Moore's friends suggested her love life may have impacted her chances during awards season.
"It's a little sad that Demi couldn't find the time or the opportunity over the last few months to start a new relationship because that might have made a difference in her awards run," a longtime pal of the actress shared. "Instead, she mostly hit the red carpet with her dog and her manager, which didn't exactly spark the imaginations of her fans."
Moore's most recent public relationship ended in 2022 with chef Daniel Humm.
"Demi knows exactly what she's missing by shunning the idea of a serious relationship and even dating right now," the source explained.
"Yeah, part of her life is a little empty, but she is finding so much fulfillment in her work at the moment that she says the sacrifice, and even a little loneliness, is all worth it, even if she has nobody to really share it with."