Denise Richards 'Closer Than Ever' With Daughter Sami Sheen After Brief Estrangement
Denise Richards and Sami Sheen are in a really good place following their brief estrangement.
According to insiders close to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Richards has been helping the 19-year-old move into her own apartment located only minutes away from where she now lives with husband Aaron Phypers and daughters Lola Sheen, 18, and Eloise Joni Richards, 12.
"Sami has her own place — Denise helped her get set up and decorate everything and get settled in," the source revealed. "They're really closer than ever now. Denise really wants to keep her girls close to her. She doesn't want to push them away."
"For Denise, it has been traumatizing trying to stay on top of everything and work full time," the insider explained. "But she's a great mom and she has limitless energy for her kids. She puts them first above everything."
The happy update comes less than two years after Sami took to TikTok to slam her mother and the way she ran her household. "Finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)" the OnlyFans model wrote in the caption of the September 2021 video where she said she felt "trapped" in Denise's house.
Sami later moved in with her father, Charlie Sheen, who said about the situation via his representative, "Sam is amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come."
- OnlyFans Model Sami Sheen Responds to Backlash After Calling Herself a 'S** Worker'
- Couple Goals! Denise Richards Shares Seductive Smooch With Hubby Aaron Phypers While Shopping
- Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Sheen Leaves Little to the Imagination at EDC After Settling OnlyFans Feud With Dad Charlie Sheen
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Tensions seemed die down by 2022, when Sami shared a sweet photo of she and Denise for Mother's Day.
"Happy mother's day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life," the famous offspring wrote to the matriarch seemingly putting their differences behind them.
People spoke with sources close to Richards.