OnlyFans Model Sami Sheen Responds to Backlash After Calling Herself a 'S** Worker'

Sami Sheen is clapping back at social media users after the 19-year-old called herself a "s** worker" in a recent TikTok video.

The eldest daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards was recording herself getting ready "for work" — which for Sami, consists of posting alluring subscription-based content to the NSFW site OnlyFans — while explaining all the pampered preparation she needed to do before grabbing her camera.