OnlyFans Model Sami Sheen Responds to Backlash After Calling Herself a 'S** Worker'
Sami Sheen is clapping back at social media users after the 19-year-old called herself a "s** worker" in a recent TikTok video.
The eldest daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards was recording herself getting ready "for work" — which for Sami, consists of posting alluring subscription-based content to the NSFW site OnlyFans — while explaining all the pampered preparation she needed to do before grabbing her camera.
"I already shaved my entire body and put some lotion on. I'm starting laser hair removal soon, so that's going to be a huge game-changer," the blonde bombshell stated during the clip, as she applied makeup to her face.
After numerous viewers flooded Sami's comments section raising concerns that she might be entering the adult film industry, the social media personality uploaded a second video clarifying her job title.
"I am not a p-star," she sternly said. "I don't meet up with people. I don't film myself having s**. I don't do that," Sami insisted, noting, "but I also don't have judgement toward the people who do do that."
"That's just not my line of work and that's just not something I am comfortable with doing," she continued. "The only reason I said I was a s-worker was because my main source of income is from my OF."
"And if people did their f****** research, they would realize that there are multiple forms of s-work," Sami fumed. "I've been doing OF for almost a full year now and I love my job."
"There is absolutely nothing that anyone could say to make me want to get a different job at the moment. I don't know why people are so judgmental towards it if I love it and it makes me happy. It's boosted my confidence so much and l can work from home. I love talking to my subscribers. I make my own hours. It just makes me happy. I love my job so much," Sami concluded in her TikTok video.
After making her OnlyFans debut almost exactly one year ago on June 14, 2022, the then 18-year-old received loads of criticism for flaunting her teenage body on the internet for profit.
Her father, Charlie, 57, initially didn't approve of Sami's decision, however, the Two and a Half Men star's ex-wife Denise, 52, who has a following of her own on the provocative site, eventually convinced him to accept it and be supportive even if he didn't fully agree with their daughter's life choices, as OK! previously reported.