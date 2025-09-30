Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers Entangles Charlie Sheen and Brandi Glanville in Messy Divorce Drama
Sept. 30 2025, Published 2:54 p.m. ET
Denice Richards' estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, is bringing out all the stops during their divorce proceedings, including calling some major names from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s past.
Phypers, 53, allegedly has plans to call Richards' first ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, and former Bravo costar Brandi Glanville to testify in their ongoing divorce battle, according to court documents obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, September 30.
Charlie Sheen and Brandi Glanville Were Called as Witnesses
According to the filing, Phypers' lawyers believe Sheen, 60, and Glanville, 52, can corroborate Richards' alleged “history of not being truthful and of drug and alcohol abuse.”
Richards, 54, and Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006, welcoming two daughters during their nearly seven-year marriage. Although their relationship has been rocky in the past, most recently, the pair have shared a united front, with Richards appearing in her ex-husband’s Netflix documentary last month.
Denise Richards Has Been at Odds With Brandi Glanville
Richards and Glanville are former friends who have been at odds after major affair allegations, as Glanville claimed she hooked up with Richards while the Wild Things star was still married to Phypers. Richards has denied the accusations over the years.
“In [an] effort to not allow this [divorce] case to be a Brandi 2.0, Glanville is being called to testify on Richards’s credibility and manipulative moves,” a source told a publication. “Denise did [Glanville] dirty. Aaron Phypers’ witness list includes people who can deny Denise Richards credibility on telling the truth.”
Phypers echoed the message in his own statement, telling the outlet, “Call Brandi Glanville what you like, but she is not a liar.”
Denise Richard and Aaron Phypers Split in July
Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7, citing "irreconcilable differences" after six years of marriage. Court documents listed their separation date as July 4.
Weeks later, Richards filed her own claims, where she accused him of physical abuse and was granted a temporary restraining order. Phypers denied the allegations at the time, calling them “completely false and deeply hurtful.”
Denise Richards Accused Ex of Abuse
Earlier this month, he continued to react to the abuse claims, slamming them as a way of preventing the court from awarding him spousal support.
"I believe this entire domestic violence proceeding is merely a ruse to try to cut me off from being able to obtain spousal support,” Phypers said in legal documents obtained by a news outlet on September 15. "She is the one who has income, and she should be paying support to me.”