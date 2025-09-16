REALITY TV NEWS Aaron Phypers Claims Denise Richards' Abuse Allegations Are a 'Ruse' to 'Cut' Him Off From Being Able to Obtain Spousal Support as Messy Divorce Continues Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers claims Denise Richards' abuse allegations are a 'ruse' to avoid paying him spousal support. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Sept. 16 2025, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

Aaron Phypers is continuing to fight back at Denise Richards’ claims he abused her. "I believe this entire domestic violence proceeding is merely a ruse to try to cut me off from being able to obtain spousal support,” Phypers said in new legal documents obtained by a news outlet.

Aaron Phypers Feels Denise Richards Should Be Paying Him Spousal Support

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers said Denise Richards 'has income,' which is why she should be paying him.

While Richards previously requested spousal support from Phypers and asked the court not to award spousal support from her to Phypers, he claimed this is being done to “harass” him. "She is the one who has income, and she should be paying support to me,” he said. He also claimed he has evidence Richards won’t stop calling him, which allegedly shows she’s not scared of him and is the aggressive one. Additionally, he said she attacked and harassed him multiple times, and even went as far as to put an AirTag tracker on his vehicle.

Aaron Phypers Made Other Allegations Against Denise Richards

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers alleged Denise Richards smashed his cell phone.

Phypers went on to address an incident in August where cops were called to the home he resides in with his parents, saying Richards is not telling the truth about going there to pick up her dogs, as there was no room for them in her car. Phypers also claimed she smashed his cell phone and lied about it. Finally, he addressed a claim she previously made against him that he stole her laptop and phone. He denied this, explaining he took pictures of a computer screen that Richards left out in the open, which had messages between her and a man she was planning to cheat on him with.

Aaron Phypers Claims Denise Richards 'Is Messy'

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers claimed Denise Richards 'has extremely messy living habits.'

Aside from those messages, he said other images he took from her computer were pictures he took as the photographer for her OnlyFans account. "Denise has extremely messy living habits, so it is not a surprise when she cannot find things,” he added. As OK! reported, Phypers filed for divorce on July 7, citing "irreconcilable differences" after six years of marriage. Court documents listed their separation date as July 4. Soon after, Richards accused him of physical abuse, leading to a temporary restraining order. Phypers denied the allegations at the time, calling them “completely false and deeply hurtful.” In turn, he accused her of being on drugs and of cheating on him.

Aaron Phypers Previously Denied Abusing Denise Richards

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers previously denied abusing Denise Richards.