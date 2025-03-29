Denise Richards Is 'Hoping' She and Former Friend Heather Locklear Can 'Talk' Things Out Amid 'Messy' Feud: 'She’d Love to Clear It Up'

“Denise is really hoping that she and Heather can sit down and talk this all out,” an insider dished. “Heather is in love with someone new, well someone she’s known for a very long time, but they are finally a couple and as far as everyone knows, very happy.”

Rumblings regarding Richards and Locklear having issues began when Locklear filed for divorce from Richie Sambora in 2006 after 11 years of marriage. Soon after, Richards — who finalized her split from Charlie Sheen the same year — became romantically involved with him.

“The thing with Heather, that’s been hard,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight in 2006 regarding the demise of her friendship. “You can’t help who you fall for and that friendship, unfortunately, was done and wasn’t salvageable.”