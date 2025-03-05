Denise Richards' Wild Ride with Husband Aaron Phypers: Love, Lawsuits and a New Reality Show

Denise Richards got married to Aaron Phypers in 2018 — learn about him!

With the premiere of Bravo’s Denise Richards & Her Wild Things , which premiered on March 4, here’s everything you need to know about the man behind Richards' wild life.

Fans first met Aaron Phypers as Denise Richards ’ boyfriend when she strutted onto the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 9 back in 2019. But hold onto your hats — this couple quickly fast-tracked their romance, getting engaged and tying the knot right on camera in a whirlwind Bravo romance.

Hailing from Toronto, Ontario, Phypers made the leap to California to attend the University of Southern California.

What Is Aaron Phypers’ Job?

Phypers is the mastermind behind Q360 Club in Malibu, Calif., a trendy wellness center specializing in frequency medicine. His career, in fact, was the catalyst that brought him and Richards together.

“I started to see Aaron at his center,” Richards revealed during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, sharing how she sought out “preventative DNA repair.”

She added, “We would start talking about different things because we knew a lot of the same people and same interests. I’ve never dated someone where I was going to them for a professional service.”