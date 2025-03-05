Denise Richards' Wild Ride with Husband Aaron Phypers: Love, Lawsuits and a New Reality Show
Fans first met Aaron Phypers as Denise Richards’ boyfriend when she strutted onto the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 9 back in 2019. But hold onto your hats — this couple quickly fast-tracked their romance, getting engaged and tying the knot right on camera in a whirlwind Bravo romance.
With the premiere of Bravo’s Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which premiered on March 4, here’s everything you need to know about the man behind Richards' wild life.
Who Is Aaron Phypers?
Hailing from Toronto, Ontario, Phypers made the leap to California to attend the University of Southern California.
What Is Aaron Phypers’ Job?
Phypers is the mastermind behind Q360 Club in Malibu, Calif., a trendy wellness center specializing in frequency medicine. His career, in fact, was the catalyst that brought him and Richards together.
“I started to see Aaron at his center,” Richards revealed during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, sharing how she sought out “preventative DNA repair.”
She added, “We would start talking about different things because we knew a lot of the same people and same interests. I’ve never dated someone where I was going to them for a professional service.”
Aaron Phypers Faces Legal Troubles Over His Business
But not all is rosy in Phypers' world. The wellness entrepreneur is currently embroiled in a lawsuit, brought forth by former patient Rupert Perry. The complaint surfaced in November 2024 after Perry’s late wife, Elina Katsioula-Beall, tragically passed following treatment at Phypers' clinic — only to have her cancer worsen by 25 percent.
According to the filing, “[Phypers] claimed that the treatment had a 98 percent success rate and he was so confident in it that, if it did not work, he would refund to Ms. Katsioula-Beall and Mr. Perry fifty percent (50 percent) of the money they to him for the treatment.”
Perry alleges that he never received the promised $63,000 reimbursement after his wife’s death in May 2024. So far, Phypers has kept mum regarding the lawsuit.
A Flashback: Aaron Phypers' Past Marriage
Before sharing vows with Richards, Phypers was quietly hitched to Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan. The couple privately tied the knot in December 2015, but their fairy tale fizzled fast, leading to a separation six months later in June 2016. Their divorce was finalized in August 2018.
Inside Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards’ Love Story
After igniting their romance in December 2017, the pair wasted no time! They got engaged just nine months later and said “I do” two days after the proposal in Malibu, all captured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
“We decided if we got married during filming we would allow @bravotv to capture our wedding,” the star posted on Instagram after the episode aired. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kind words and support. It truly means a lot.”
Family Plans: Aaron Phypers' Sweet Intentions
Richards, who shares daughters Sami and Lola Sheen with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, adopted her youngest daughter, Eloise Joni Richards, in 2011. Now, Aaron is eager to legally adopt Eloise after starting the process back in 2019.