'RHOBH' Fallout: Densie Richards Doesn't See a Reconciliation With Archnemesis Lisa Rinna Happening 'Anytime Soon'

Though she doesn’t speak to Rinna, she said "never say never" when it comes to a reunion in the future.

However, she doesn’t see a resolution between the pair coming “anytime soon.”

“I wouldn't want to resolve stuff on a podcast,” Richards continued. “For that level of our friendship. We were friends for over 20 years, so with Erika [Jayne] I had just met her on Housewives and I felt like, you know, we became friends. But Rinna… that’s different.”

Richards added her experience with the Melrose Place alum on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was “really hard.”

On Season 10 of RHOBH, a rumor ended their longstanding friendship. Brandi Glanville told Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp that she and Richards had a romantic night together, but she denied the claim.

Still, Rinna was relentless, refusing to believe her friend.