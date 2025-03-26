'RHOBH' Fallout: Densie Richards Doesn't See a Reconciliation With Archnemesis Lisa Rinna Happening 'Anytime Soon'
Denise Richards addressed reconciling with archnemesis Lisa Rinna on SiriusXM’s “The Julia Cunningham Show.”
Though she doesn’t speak to Rinna, she said "never say never" when it comes to a reunion in the future.
However, she doesn’t see a resolution between the pair coming “anytime soon.”
“I wouldn't want to resolve stuff on a podcast,” Richards continued. “For that level of our friendship. We were friends for over 20 years, so with Erika [Jayne] I had just met her on Housewives and I felt like, you know, we became friends. But Rinna… that’s different.”
Richards added her experience with the Melrose Place alum on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was “really hard.”
On Season 10 of RHOBH, a rumor ended their longstanding friendship. Brandi Glanville told Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp that she and Richards had a romantic night together, but she denied the claim.
Still, Rinna was relentless, refusing to believe her friend.
“That was the biggest reason why I didn't go back for a third season because it was just, well, I was like, ‘No one likes me on this show anymore,’” she elaborated, “so who would I even talk to except for Garcelle [Beauvais], and I have become really good friends with Sutton [Stracke]. But at the time, I didn't know her, so I just felt like I didn't have any friends on the show.”
Speaking of Beauvais, the Wild Things actress noted she was “so surprised” to learn she was exiting the show, which she announced on March 25.
“She and I texted today too, but, you know, I'm happy for her if that's what she wants to do and it's time, so she's gonna have so many amazing opportunities and great things,” Richards shared.
- Denise Richards Reveals the Last Time She Spoke to Former Friend Lisa Rinna After Dramatic 'RHOBH' Feud
- Denise Richards Will 'Never Be Friends' With Lisa Rinna After Her 'Bad' Experience on 'RHOBH': 'You Learn a Lot About People'
- Denise Richards Fires Back At 'Cruel & Vindictive' Lisa Rinna After 'RHOBH' Reunion Airs
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She shared more on why Beauvais may have departed, stating the show takes “a lot of your time and… is mainly focused on the women and the friendships, and so if you have other things going on, it's hard to work around that and it's hard for sometimes production to be able to shoot those things too.”
Looking back on the show, Richards noted she’s “glad” she did it as she made “great memories” and had a “good experience” overall.
Meanwhile, Rinna can't say the same about the Bravo series.
In a conversation with husband Harry Hamlin on her podcast, Rinna discussed how unsettling it was interacting with Andy Cohen again recently. “The minute I walked into that space, I fell into a trope of Housewife to Big Daddy,” Rinna stated, exposing the imbalance that exists between Cohen and a Bravolebrity. “I gave my power to Andy Cohen, who is my boss. Just dynamically, that’s where I went right back to — almost like a little girl going back to the role she plays in her family.”
She went on to note the trauma isn’t something she’s been able to leave in the past.
“I wouldn’t have said it if I didn’t agree in some way,” she noted about the on-air tension she had with Cohen. “But I was reacting to something deeper. Think about the way we revert when we go back into situations that hold trauma.”
While Rinna shared she’s in a better place today — as she has not been on RHOBH in over two years — but she “saw myself slip into a version of me that doesn’t exist anymore" during her interaction with Cohen.
Rinna has insisted she will never return to the series.