Denise Richards Addresses Rumors She's Still Not Over Ex-Husband Charlie Sheen: 'I Always Have Love For Him'

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Denise Richards addressed assumptions that she is still in love with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen. Richards, 55, spoke out about the rumors during an interview on Bunnie Xo's "Dumb Blonde" podcast on August 3. When Bunnie asked Richards about her involvement in Sheen's 2025 docuseries, aka Charlie Sheen, she was quick to shut down speculation about their relationship. “That’s the thing some people, I think, misunderstood,” Richards explained. “I did a documentary. I didn’t see the second part — I saw the first part. I love him as [my kids’] dad. And it’s not even a brother-sister relationship."

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'I Always Have Love for Him'

Source: MEGA Denise Richards opened up about her marriage on Bunnie Xo's podcast.

Sheen and Richards were married for four years from 2002 to 2006. They share two daughters, Sami, 22, and Lola, 21. "I love him. I always have love for him, being their dad," she said of her ex. "But as far as romantic love, no. Not at all." The actress and model went as far as to clarify that she doesn't even see the father of her daughters as a best friend, noting that she has boundaries with him that she may not have with someone else. "We’re friends. I mean, do you know what I mean?" she explained. "I can’t talk to him the way I can talk to some other friends of mine."

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Source: MEGA Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen were married for four years between 2002 and 2006.

Bunnie noted that Sheen's documentary seemed to allude to some unresolved feelings between the former couple, whether Richards was aware of it or not. "Glad we cleared that up because I did watch the documentary, and from the way they shot the documentary …," Bunnie confessed. "I don’t want to say they made it seem like you still had feelings for him, but there’s so much there with you guys." "There’s a lot of emotion because there are things that he didn’t even know," Richards responded. "A lot that he did not know and how I had to navigate so much s---."

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Source: MEGA Denise Richards recalled the public's reaction when she began dating Charlie Sheen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum later reflected on her relationship with the troubled actor, who has been open about his struggles with sobriety in the past. "When I met him, people thought that, ‘Oh, she reformed a bad boy," she recalled. "That’s not the case.” "The person I met had been sober for four and a half years, went to AA, was very focused and just a very calm, nurturing person. And that’s who I fell in love with,” Richards added. “Whenever we went sideways with our marriage … I really believe that he loved me."

Where Does Charlie Sheen Stand With His Daughters?

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen now has a good relationship with his daughters.