Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Sheen Leaves Little to the Imagination at EDC After Settling OnlyFans Feud With Dad Charlie Sheen
Sami Sheen lived it up at the Electric Daisy Carnival.
The famous offspring of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards offered a glimpse of her fun-filled weekend on Tuesday, May 23. Captioning her Instagram post, "☁️9," the 19-year-old showed off her fabulous festival outfit consisting of a bedazzled bikini top and thong bottom to match.
Sami showed off her model moves in the photos, smiling on a carousel while looking into the distance in the first snap, followed by another featuring the blonde beauty smizing at the camera.
The teenager certainly had jaws on the floor with her third photo showing off her fit figure. Sami's tiny two-piece set showed off her belly button ring and long legs.
Sami's followers were quick to gush over the gorgeous OnlyFans member, with one praising: "Love your best gorg young life ❤️."
Other admirers switched off from calling her "gorgeous", "insane", "amazing" and "stunning."
Sami's sexy social media upload comes almost one year after she made her debut on the controversial adult platform, OnlyFans, which is often used to post racy and nude/ nearly nude content at a premium price.
After she promoted her account online — teasing alongside a bathing suit snap: "click the link in my bio if u wanna see more 💋" — her famous dad made his stance on the situation clear.
- Denise Richards Confirms Return To 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' After Brandi Glanville Scandal
- Strutting Her Stuff! OnlyFans Stunner Sami Sheen Shows Off Toned Bikini Body While On Vacation With Mom Denise Richards
- Tori Spelling & Denise Richards Go On Double Date With Husbands After Mom-Of-5 Admits She Subscribes To Bravo Star's Sultry OnlyFans Page
"I do not condone this," he declared in June 2022 while talking to a news outlet, as OK! reported. Acknowledging at the time that he was "unable to prevent it," given that Sami turned 18 in March of last year, Charlie explained, "I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."
The Two and a Half Men star then subtly shaded Sami's mom, as their child was living with the Wild Things star at the time. "This did not occur under my roof."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Charlie backtracked on his previous comments later that month after having a talk with his ex-wife. "Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed," he clarified. "Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly."
Denise backed Sami's career venture so much so that she decided to make an OnlyFans account of her own one week after her daughter's launch.