Denise Richards' Most Sizzling Moments: See Her Hottest Pictures

Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards proves that age is just a number — see her hottest photos!

By:

Feb. 19 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Denise Richards Colored Her Hair Again

Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards initially went brunette before her 53rd birthday.

Denise Richards was all smiles as she looked away from the camera, flaunting her long, wavy blonde hair.

"I think it's time.. Sunkist summer blonde," she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also showcased her fit physique in her jaw-dropping white lace bustier while posing on a Los Angeles balcony.

She Greeted Everyone on the Fourth of July

Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards posed in her patriotic swimsuit photo.

For July 4th, The World Is Not Enough actress donned a tiny American flag bikini set as she posed on the beach in the sand. She also took the time to promote her OnlyFans account in her Instagram bio.

Previously, Richards addressed the stigma surrounding the adult content site after her daughter Sami Sheen joined the platform when she was 18.

"A lot of people think it's just naked stuff and all that. It's not," said the TV personality, adding, "What I think of it as is almost having a fan site where you can communicate differently than on Instagram, you know, that kind of thing."

Denise Richards Tried a Weight-Loss Treatment

Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

She has approved of the toning and sculpting treatment.

In a September 2021 clip, Richards shared a sneak peek of the weight-loss treatment she tried which is an "equivalent of [to] 20K squats."

In the past, the Starship Troopers star addressed the criticisms surrounding her body, slamming comments suggesting she was "painfully thin" and "extra skinny."

Richards told Extra, "I don't know why lately I've been getting so much flak for it. I have a very healthy lifestyle, and I'm busy."

"What bothers me is I have three daughters," she continued. "I'm such an advocate for health and fitness. … In moderation, we eat ice cream all the time. I had grilled cheese before we got here."

Denise Richards Looked More Youthful Than Ever

Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards has three kids.

The mom-of-three looked extremely attractive in a snap taken by her and Charlie Sheen's daughter Lola Sheen, which she posted in August 2021.

"Summer is my favorite time of year ☀️🌴 love it so much. Even though the sun always shines in California pretty much, its that summer lovin energy. Enjoying the last few weeks… and my go to is always a sundress(or jean shorts and a tank)," she captioned the photoset.

In the snaps, Denise modeled her curves in a floral print dress with spaghetti straps while sitting on grass. She also offered a slight smile while seductively gazing at the camera.

Denise Richards

Denise Richards Had a Fun Getaway With Her Husband

Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers wed in 2018.

The Love Actually star shared a throwback snap — taken by her husband, Aaron Phypers — from their Italian vacation, posing on the pool's edge while sporting a two-piece neon green and maroon swimsuit.

"Sunday funday..missing this place #amalfi," she captioned the post.

She Posed Before a Party

Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers started dating in December 2017.

Denise flaunted her flawless skin in a silver sequined mini dress and a white fur coat in a photo her husband captured before a party. She completed her look with matching high heels and jewelry.

Denise Richards Promoted Her Show

Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

She joined the cast of the CBS soap opera in 2019.

Before The Bold and the Beautiful premiered in 2019, Denise shared a behind-the-scenes photo in which she can be seen going over her scenes while she was inside her dressing room.

Denise Richards Lounged During Golden Hour

Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards said her marriage to Aaron Phypers is 'great.'

"Wishing we were back home.... #malibustrong," she captioned a December 2018 selfie, wearing a floral top with thin straps and maintaining a serious expression.

