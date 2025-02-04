Denise Richards Quips She and Charlie Sheen Are 'F----- Up' Parents in New Reality Show
Denise Richards opened up on the "wild" parts of parenthood in a sneak peek for her new reality series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.
On Tuesday, February 4, Richards took to her Instagram Story to share the first trailer. "Look who's back on Bravo, Bravo, f------ Bravo..." the post was captioned. "#DeniseRichardsWildThings premieres March 4th!"
In the upcoming series, Denise — who shares daughters Sami Sheen, 20, and Lola Sheen, 19, with the "Two and a Half Men" actor, and later adopted daughter Eloise Richards, 13 — tackles the topic of raising kids in the spotlight.
"I'm trying to just balance everything," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gushes in the trailer. "I'm an actress, wife, the Hollywood thing and I'm a mom. Being a parent in the public eye and in Hollywood is really hard, especially when your mom and dad are Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen."
"I guess you have a f----- up mom and a f----- up dad...and we've got f----- up kids now," she jokes to her eldest daughters in the trailer. "I'm kidding!"
"I'm trying to just keep the family together and these girls make it so f------ hard," Denise — who is currently married to husband Aaron Phypers — adds in the sneak peek. "People think it gets so much easier when they're older. It gets harder. There's no d--- a-- handbook for it either, that's for sure."
The trailer then abruptly switches to a scene of Sami and Lola in the midst of a heated argument.
Sami snaps, "I wouldn't speak to you like this if you weren't such a b----, dude," prompting the mom-of-three to reply, "Don't call her dude, she's your sister."
Aside from inside looks into Denise and her daughters' family life, fans can also expect to see special guest stars from the Wild Things actress' reality star past! Real Housewives alums including Kathy Hilton — who is briefly seen drinking alcohol in the clip— Camille Grammer, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke were all featured in the trailer.
Richards appeared on RHOBH from 2019 through 2020 and had a guest role in Season 13 of the popular Bravo series.
Catch the premiere of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things on Bravo on Tuesday, March 4.