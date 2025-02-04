Denise Richards Quips She and Charlie Sheen Are 'F----- Up' Parents in New Reality Show

Denise Richards opened up on the "wild" parts of parenthood in a sneak peek for her new reality series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

On Tuesday, February 4, Richards took to her Instagram Story to share the first trailer. "Look who's back on Bravo, Bravo, f------ Bravo..." the post was captioned. "#DeniseRichardsWildThings premieres March 4th!"