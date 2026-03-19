Dennis Quaid Raves Flying on Air Force One With Donald Trump Was Like 'Fantasy Camp': 'It Was Pretty Awesome'
March 19 2026, Published 6:16 p.m. ET
Dennis Quaid gloated over flying on Air Force One with Donald Trump in a new interview.
The actor was talking about the "double standards" he deals with as an outspoken Trump supporter in Hollywood when he admitted that traveling on the famous aircraft was like "fantasy camp."
Dennis Quaid Calls Air Force One 'Pretty Amazing'
"It was pretty amazing," the Parent Trap star, 71, gushed to Fox News Digital. "There's everything you really kind of thought it would be."
"With the, you know, the military guys, they're at their radar screens or whatever. The nuclear football’s just sitting there, and it was something else," Quaid added.
Donald Trump 'Didn't Want to' Attack Iran
Quaid also defended the president's decision to attack Iran and noted he witnessed the politician mulling over the situation.
"He didn't want to do it," the Happy Face alum insisted. "And you could tell that it weighed heavy on his heart, because he knew sending any of our service people into harm's way, it's probably the biggest, hardest decision that I think the President of the United States could make."
"And it weighed heavy on him, but, you know, he had quite a poker face at the same time because he wasn't really giving anything away, but you could feel his heart," Quaid continued. "That's what it was."
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On a lighter note, Quaid revealed that Trump showed interest in his upcoming movies during the flight.
"He said, ‘What do you got coming out?’ I said, 'War Machine.' He went, ‘Oh yeah, I can't wait to see that. We need that kind of movie. What's it about?’ I said, ‘It's aliens versus humans,'" the movie star spilled. "He said, ‘You know I'm going to release the file.'"
"So, we may have a prequel by the time he does it, you never know," Quaid joked.
Dennis Quaid Calls Out 'Double Standard'
While the father-of-three has no problem expressing his support for the POTUS, 79, he finds it frustrating that he's scolded for voicing his views.
"There's either ‘F Trump’ from the other side or ‘I love Trump’ from a few of us who speak about it. Of course, there's a double standard, but there's a double standard on everything," he explained. "You’ve got common sense, and then you’ve got like some kind of whipped up scenario where, you know, it might be true, you know, that I could compete in women's sports or, you know, that I could whatever, vote twice or whatever it is."