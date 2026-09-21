Derek Hough Says Low 'DWTS' Premiere Scores Are a New 'Shock to the System'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 4:57 a.m. ET
Derek Hough addressed the unusually low scores on the latest Dancing with the Stars Season 35 premiere.
"I think it’s changing the value of the numbers. It’s going to be a little bit of a shock to the system because it’s the first week and stuff, but for me, my hope is that over time, if [a contestant gets] a 5, you’re like, 'I got a 5.' Like, 'Oh, my gosh, I got a 5' versus like, 'Oh, my G--, that’s insulting. Oh, my gosh, that’s crazy,'" he told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 17.
Hough said the lower numbers could make stronger scores more meaningful as the season progresses.
Hough also addressed how the judges viewed the contestants' performances.
"It’s not a reflection on them, [but] it’s a reflection on the hope to change the value of what a number means," he said.
He then explained how the scores looked when considered alongside the other contestants.
"I think when you actually look at the score, you look at where everybody ended up being placed. When you actually look at it, it felt pretty accurate," he added.
'DWTS' Contestants Received Low Scores
Guillermo Rodriguez earned 10 points out of 30
His professional partner, Witney Carson, called the result "lame," per Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 16.
Tatyana Ali and her professional partner, Jan Ravnik, received 12 points.
"Just from seeing everything online, I just wanted to give my two cents after being on this show for over a decade and watching it since I was 11," Carson, 32, said in a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 16.
The professional dancer spoke out one day after she and her partner, Rodriguez, received the lowest score of the DWTS Season 35 premiere.
"This is not a dance competition," the choreographer said.
"Yes, of course, us pros take pride in, like, making the best dance possible, and we want our celebrities to become better. If it were truly a dance competition, every single celebrity would come into the competition with the same level of dance experience," she added.
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Despite the low numbers, Hough remained positive about what the contestants brought to the competition.
"They’re all capable of having big growth," he said.
"When we see those [high] scores, it’s going to mean something," he added.
Hough also praised the cast for their "talented" performances and "amazing strengths."
Derek Hough Looked Ahead To The Competition
Hough also explained what the change meant for the judges.
"To be honest, it’s good for us as … judges, [so we’re not] working with two numbers," Hough stressed.
"I mean, now we actually have some numbers to work with throughout the season," he continued.
Hough also shared what he hoped the change would mean for the contestants.
"And now when somebody gets an 8, it’s going to mean something. I think that that’s really important," he said.