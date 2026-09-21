Derek Hough Says Low 'DWTS' Premiere Scores Are a New 'Shock to the System'

Article continues below advertisement

Derek Hough addressed the unusually low scores on the latest Dancing with the Stars Season 35 premiere. "I think it’s changing the value of the numbers. It’s going to be a little bit of a shock to the system because it’s the first week and stuff, but for me, my hope is that over time, if [a contestant gets] a 5, you’re like, 'I got a 5.' Like, 'Oh, my gosh, I got a 5' versus like, 'Oh, my G--, that’s insulting. Oh, my gosh, that’s crazy,'" he told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 17. Hough said the lower numbers could make stronger scores more meaningful as the season progresses.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Derek Hough discussed the scoring approach used during the latest 'Dancing with the Stars' season.

Hough also addressed how the judges viewed the contestants' performances. "It’s not a reflection on them, [but] it’s a reflection on the hope to change the value of what a number means," he said. He then explained how the scores looked when considered alongside the other contestants. "I think when you actually look at the score, you look at where everybody ended up being placed. When you actually look at it, it felt pretty accurate," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

'DWTS' Contestants Received Low Scores

Source: MEGA Witney Carson and her partner Guillermo Rodriguez received 10 points during the 'Dancing with the Stars' premiere.

Guillermo Rodriguez earned 10 points out of 30 His professional partner, Witney Carson, called the result "lame," per Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 16. Tatyana Ali and her professional partner, Jan Ravnik, received 12 points. "Just from seeing everything online, I just wanted to give my two cents after being on this show for over a decade and watching it since I was 11," Carson, 32, said in a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 16. The professional dancer spoke out one day after she and her partner, Rodriguez, received the lowest score of the DWTS Season 35 premiere. "This is not a dance competition," the choreographer said. "Yes, of course, us pros take pride in, like, making the best dance possible, and we want our celebrities to become better. If it were truly a dance competition, every single celebrity would come into the competition with the same level of dance experience," she added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Derek Hough praised the 'DWTS' contestants for their talent and strengths while discussing their potential growth.

Despite the low numbers, Hough remained positive about what the contestants brought to the competition. "They’re all capable of having big growth," he said. "When we see those [high] scores, it’s going to mean something," he added. Hough also praised the cast for their "talented" performances and "amazing strengths."

Derek Hough Looked Ahead To The Competition

Source: MEGA Derek Hough explained how lower scores could change the value of the numbers on 'DWTS.'