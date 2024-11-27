Derek Hough Reacts to Sister Julianne and Danny Amendola Flirting on 'DWTS' Season Finale: 'What Is Happening?!'

The blonde beauty hasn't been in a public relationship since she and Brooks Laich, 41, ended their marriage in 2020.

On a recent episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast, the professional dancer admitted of their romance, "It wasn’t right. That can be a hard thing to fully accept. We both have regrets that it didn’t work out, because I don’t think we had the maturity to come together."

"He was contracting while I was expanding. We just couldn’t find each other in that," she added, explaining her former spouse was going through a rough patch at the end of his NHL career.