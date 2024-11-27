or
Derek Hough Reacts to Sister Julianne and Danny Amendola Flirting on 'DWTS' Season Finale: 'What Is Happening?!'

Photo of Derek Hough and a picture of Julianne Hough with Witney Carson and Danny Amendola.
Sparks were flying on the season finale of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Nov. 27 2024, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

Is there another romance brewing on the dance floor?

On the Tuesday, November 26, season finale of Dancing With the Stars, contestant Danny Amendola exchanged some flirty banter with co-host Julianne Hough as her brother Derek Hough watched on from the judges' table.

derek hough reacts julianne danny amendola flirting dwts season finale
Alfonso Riberio and Julianne Hough co-hosted the most recent season of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

After the former football player's Barbie-inspired performance with Witney Carson, the duo laid on a prop bed with Julianne, 36, who asked, "How is it dancing as Ken?"

"I think the real question, Julianne, is why are you in my bed?" Amendola, 39, cheekily replied.

derek hough reacts julianne danny amendola flirting dwts season finale
Julianne Hough's brother, Derek Hough, is a judge on the competition.

Julianne laughed and responded, "Oh, is that an invitation? Let's get your scores!"

After Carrie Ann Inaba gave a 10, Derek needed a moment to compose himself, as he held up his hands in confusion and asked of the flirty interaction, "What is happening?!"

derek hough reacts julianne danny amendola flirting dwts season finale
Derek Hough was shocked as he watched Julianne flirt with contestant Danny Amendola on the finale.

Viewers expressed their excitement over the viral moment via social media, with one person tweeting, "Danny Amendola shooting his shot at Julianne Hough on national TV is what we're here for. #DWTSFinale."

"Look at BOTH Danny Amendola and Julianne Hough taking their shot on live television! Bravo! I'm all for it!" another raved, while a third individual said, "Did I spy some chemistry between Danny Amendola and Julianne Hough tonight or was I imagining things? #dwts."

The blonde beauty hasn't been in a public relationship since she and Brooks Laich, 41, ended their marriage in 2020.

On a recent episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast, the professional dancer admitted of their romance, "It wasn’t right. That can be a hard thing to fully accept. We both have regrets that it didn’t work out, because I don’t think we had the maturity to come together."

"He was contracting while I was expanding. We just couldn’t find each other in that," she added, explaining her former spouse was going through a rough patch at the end of his NHL career.

derek hough reacts julianne danny amendola flirting dwts season finale
Hough is currently single after she and ex-husband Brooks Laich split in 2020.

Hough admitted she's "sad" things didn't work out, declaring, "He’s got the greatest heart that I could ever have the privilege of being with."

The two married in 2017, but by 2020, they announced their separation — however, they did briefly try to work things out, but in the end, the marriage wasn't salvageable.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the exes shared in a joint Instagram statement at the time. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

The divorce was finalized in 2022.

Laich has been dating a woman named Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir since 2021.

