Closet Clean Out! Julianne Hough Sells Personal Belongings During Yard Sale in Los Angeles: See Photos

Hough noted: "This playful side of me is the most authentic version. I saw somewhere that when kids are the most playful and can be the most strange and weird versions of themselves it means they are the safest to do so. My playful goofy side is a reflection of how safe I feel in my own skin and with the people around me. Everyone who is close to me knows this side of me means I am the most free in judgement of myself and from others."

"For those of you genuinely concerned because this is unusual for you to see, I understand that what you don’t understand feels unfamiliar and sometimes scary," she added. "I’m going to continue feeling safe within myself regardless of the outpouring of your comments, and have fun with life which can be really heavy and challenging. So why not be playful and laugh and enjoy the journey instead of taking everything so seriously."