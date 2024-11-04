Closet Clean Out! Julianne Hough Sells Personal Belongings During Yard Sale in Los Angeles: See Photos
Forget about spring cleaning — Julianne Hough wants to get rid of her stuff in one fall swoop!
On Sunday, November 3, the famed dancer was spotted hosting a yard sale in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif.
In photos obtained by OK!, the Dancing With the Stars co-host was all smiles while selling various personal items to fans and other individuals passing through the neighborhood in search of a good deal.
Hough could be seen wearing a beige knit quarter zip, a white undershirt, blue jeans and brown boots, as she held onto two items — one of which appeared to be a colorful blanket, and the other seeming to be a fur hat — with her arm around a male friend, who sported a backwards cap, jeans and a striped button-up shirt.
At one point, the Footloose actress looked happy while making a transaction of the two items she had been carrying with an excited young girl who was seemingly a fan of Hough.
The blonde beauty was also seen chatting with a person dressed in a blue sweatshirt, white overalls and matching shoes.
After selling the two soft-looking items, Hough was spotted carrying what appeared to be a quilted jacket and a beige hat. Her phone seemingly remained in her hand for the majority of the day.
The 36-year-old's yard sale comes after she was forced to address speculation about her supposedly "strange" behavior and thinning body via Instagram amid concerns from fans.
"My body has never been healthier — I was full of inflammation in my [20s] and had a marker for an [autoimmune] that I addressed and committed to over a year and a half ago," Hough declared after sharing a few photos of herself in a bikini. "I’ve frozen my eggs over the last few years which also shifts the body fluctuation. I’ve never been healthier or happier from the inside out."
"Grief, loss, sadness and fear also get stored in the body and we hold on to that in different ways. I made it a huge priority to accept, express process and release a lot of emotions over the years," she continued before explaining potential reasoning behind her followers calling the television personality's recent behavior "weird."
Hough noted: "This playful side of me is the most authentic version. I saw somewhere that when kids are the most playful and can be the most strange and weird versions of themselves it means they are the safest to do so. My playful goofy side is a reflection of how safe I feel in my own skin and with the people around me. Everyone who is close to me knows this side of me means I am the most free in judgement of myself and from others."
"For those of you genuinely concerned because this is unusual for you to see, I understand that what you don’t understand feels unfamiliar and sometimes scary," she added. "I’m going to continue feeling safe within myself regardless of the outpouring of your comments, and have fun with life which can be really heavy and challenging. So why not be playful and laugh and enjoy the journey instead of taking everything so seriously."