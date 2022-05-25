'Counting On' Alum Derick Dillard Hints He Wants Josh Duggar To Get Maximum Sentence

UNSEALED COURT TRANSCRIPTS REVEAL NEW GRUESOME MATERIAL JOSH DUGGAR WATCHED BEFORE DOWNLOADING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: REPORT

"Despite achieving some level of fame through reality television as an adult, he is better known at this point for his behavior outside his family’s show, including his sexual improprieties and criminal sexual conduct," prosecutors reportedly said in a statement regarding the reality star's sentencing. "More importantly, none of [his family's] letters meaningfully grapple with his crimes or his sexual proclivities toward prepubescent girls."

The statement continued, "In fact, given the apparent success of his blame tactics with some of the individuals he intends to surround himself with after his release from incarceration, it is not just unlikely — it is inconceivable."

Josh faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each guilty conviction