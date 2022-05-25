'Counting On' Alum Derick Dillard Hints He Wants Josh Duggar To Get Maximum Sentence
Derick Dillard seemingly threw his support behind his estranged brother-in-law getting the maximum sentence.
As the Duggar family awaits a decision on how long Josh Duggar will spend behind bars, Derick took to Twitter and "liked" several comments about the disgraced reality star's ongoing hearing.
One user wrote, "Just remembered Josh Duggar is being sentenced today." Another one of the liked tweets read, "I truly pray he gets the Max today. Praying for his family though."
Josh was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography on Thursday, December 9. Immediately after the guilty verdict, the former TV personality was handcuffed and taken to Washington County Jail.
Despite his legal team's efforts to fight for a new trial, calling the previous court proceedings "unconstitutional," they only succeeded in getting the sentencing hearing pushed to a later date to give his attorneys time to meet and gather further evidence.
Now, Josh faces decades behind bars. His lawyers are pushing for a lenient sentence of only five years, claiming similar offenses rarely receive the maximum sentence. However, prosecutors insisted five years will not be enough to keep Josh from reoffending, especially because of the support he's received from his wife, Anna, and his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle.
"Despite achieving some level of fame through reality television as an adult, he is better known at this point for his behavior outside his family’s show, including his sexual improprieties and criminal sexual conduct," prosecutors reportedly said in a statement regarding the reality star's sentencing. "More importantly, none of [his family's] letters meaningfully grapple with his crimes or his sexual proclivities toward prepubescent girls."
The statement continued, "In fact, given the apparent success of his blame tactics with some of the individuals he intends to surround himself with after his release from incarceration, it is not just unlikely — it is inconceivable."
Josh faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each guilty conviction