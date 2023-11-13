OK Magazine
Proud Dad! Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Sighting at Daughter Dream's Spa-Themed 7th Birthday Party: Photos

rob kardashian rare sighting daughter dream birthday spa
Source: @robkardashianofficial/Instagram
By:

Nov. 13 2023, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Dream Kardashian had the dreamiest 7th birthday party with her dad by her side!

On Friday, November 10, the adorable diva celebrated turning seven with a lavish spa-themed birthday party — where she was surrounded by friends and family, including her cousin True Thompson, aunt Khloé Kardashian, and most importantly, her father, Rob Kardashian.

rob kardashian rare sighting daughter dream birthday spa

True Thompson, 5, and Dream Kardashian, 7, posed with shaved ice during the party.

While Rob seemed to stay low-key at his only child's festivities, his sister Khloé, 39, documented a large portion of it on her Instagram Story, allowing fans to notice the 36-year-old in the background of a video supporting his daughter on her special day.

In the clip, kids were waiting in line, attempting to break apart a pink piñata in the shape of the number seven, as Rob stood stoically in the yard with his hands in the pockets of his black shorts, which he paired with a black T-shirt, sneakers and a matching baseball hat.

rob kardashian rare sighting daughter dream birthday spa
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian shared the sweetest photos and videos from Dream's spa-themed birthday party.

Khloé's quick pan of the camera showed Rob standing slightly off to the side, proudly watching his and his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna's daughter having a blast at the sparkly, all-things-pink party.

The short snippet appeared to be the only footage of Rob's rare sighting, however, Khloé certainly uploaded plenty of content of Dream and her daughter, True, 5, participating in everything the extravagant celebration had to offer.

rob kardashian rare sighting daughter dream birthday spa
Source: @khloekardashian/Snapchat

Rob Kardashian watched his daughter hit the piñata!

All of the precious little girls sported pink bath robes and matching headbands to fully create the spa setting, as they were able to get their hair done by a glam team, who also touched up the kids' "makeup" to make sure they looked their absolute best for the party.

There was even a mask-making station, where True concocted an avocado mask before lathering it on her face — topping her relaxation off by laying two large cucumbers over her eyes.

rob kardashian rare sighting daughter dream birthday spa
Source: @khloekardashian/Snapchat

There was even a massive bubble bath-themed ball pit.

The party wasn't complete without a huge balloon arch, of course, which was placed around the entryway between the indoor and outdoor sections of the party.

In one photo from Khloé's Instagram Story, Dream and True held onto their dessert from the shaved-ice station of the soiree, as they posed beneath the arch made of all different sized baby pink balloons and cutouts of different spa tools such as a hair dryer, brush, scissors and last but not least — an oversized cardboard cartoon cutout seemingly representing the birthday girl.

rob kardashian rare sighting daughter dream birthday spa
Source: @khloekardashian/Snapchat

Dream Kardashian's birthday cake was epic!

The fancy kiddos even said "cheers" before sipping pink lemonade out of champagne flutes!

Dream's spa spectacular additionally had a "bubble bath" ball pit she and her friends dove into with the help of two large pink slides.

rob kardashian rare sighting daughter dream birthday spa
Source: @khloekardashian/Snapchat

The dreamiest cookies.

Source: OK!

In addition to the shaved-ice station, Dream's desserts included a huge on-theme birthday cake, as well as cake pops, donut pops and spa-shaped cookies.

For food, there was an entire hot dog on a stick booth!

