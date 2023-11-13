Proud Dad! Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Sighting at Daughter Dream's Spa-Themed 7th Birthday Party: Photos
Dream Kardashian had the dreamiest 7th birthday party with her dad by her side!
On Friday, November 10, the adorable diva celebrated turning seven with a lavish spa-themed birthday party — where she was surrounded by friends and family, including her cousin True Thompson, aunt Khloé Kardashian, and most importantly, her father, Rob Kardashian.
While Rob seemed to stay low-key at his only child's festivities, his sister Khloé, 39, documented a large portion of it on her Instagram Story, allowing fans to notice the 36-year-old in the background of a video supporting his daughter on her special day.
In the clip, kids were waiting in line, attempting to break apart a pink piñata in the shape of the number seven, as Rob stood stoically in the yard with his hands in the pockets of his black shorts, which he paired with a black T-shirt, sneakers and a matching baseball hat.
Khloé's quick pan of the camera showed Rob standing slightly off to the side, proudly watching his and his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna's daughter having a blast at the sparkly, all-things-pink party.
The short snippet appeared to be the only footage of Rob's rare sighting, however, Khloé certainly uploaded plenty of content of Dream and her daughter, True, 5, participating in everything the extravagant celebration had to offer.
All of the precious little girls sported pink bath robes and matching headbands to fully create the spa setting, as they were able to get their hair done by a glam team, who also touched up the kids' "makeup" to make sure they looked their absolute best for the party.
There was even a mask-making station, where True concocted an avocado mask before lathering it on her face — topping her relaxation off by laying two large cucumbers over her eyes.
- Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Throws Him An Epic 31st Birthday Party
- Former ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ Star Rob Kardashian Celebrates Daughter Dream’s Third Birthday With Sister Kim Kardashian And Family
- 'Little Ball of Sunshine': Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Gush Over Dream on Her 7th Birthday
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The party wasn't complete without a huge balloon arch, of course, which was placed around the entryway between the indoor and outdoor sections of the party.
In one photo from Khloé's Instagram Story, Dream and True held onto their dessert from the shaved-ice station of the soiree, as they posed beneath the arch made of all different sized baby pink balloons and cutouts of different spa tools such as a hair dryer, brush, scissors and last but not least — an oversized cardboard cartoon cutout seemingly representing the birthday girl.
The fancy kiddos even said "cheers" before sipping pink lemonade out of champagne flutes!
Dream's spa spectacular additionally had a "bubble bath" ball pit she and her friends dove into with the help of two large pink slides.
In addition to the shaved-ice station, Dream's desserts included a huge on-theme birthday cake, as well as cake pops, donut pops and spa-shaped cookies.
For food, there was an entire hot dog on a stick booth!