NEWS Details of Virginia Giuffre’s Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Massage at Age 16 Exposed in James Patterson’s Bombshell Book Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein's inappropriate relationship with trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre is explored in a new edition of James Patterson's book. Lesley Abravanel June 17 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Bestselling author James Patterson’s newly released 10th anniversary edition of his 2016 book Filthy Rich: The Jeffrey Epstein Story significantly expands on his the financier's 2016 investigation. The June 2026 updated true crime book, co-authored with John Connolly and Tim Malloy, exposes how the late predator tried to suppress the original text, while also introducing several new bombshell developments, including a disturbing account of the late Virginia Giuffre’s interactions with Jeffrey Epstein as a teenager. The book features leaked texts and emails showing Epstein actively conspiring with high-profile figures in March 2016 to run an immediate counter-narrative and intimidate Patterson. Among the unsealed correspondence, director Woody Allen texted Epstein to dismiss Patterson's upcoming work, reassuring him, "the book will only be foolish tabloid writing.”

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How Did Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein Meet?

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre met Jeffrey Epstein when she was 16.

Author Michael Wolff accurately warned Epstein by email that Patterson was highly dangerous to his reputation because he "can be counted on to produce a bestseller.” Giuffre first met Epstein at age 16 while working at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Recruited by Epstein’s co-conspirator, now-imprisoned British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the teenager was hired as a "masseuse.” In Patterson's updated version, it is detailed that Epstein and Maxwell coaxed her into performing s-- acts during these massage sessions, which ultimately pulled her into a web of continuous abuse and s-- trafficking.

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Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell brought Virginia Giuffre into Jeffrey Epstein's world as masseuse.

“According to a court document Roberts [Giuffre] filed in her civil lawsuit against Epstein, she was a changing-room assistant at Mar-a-Lago, earning about nine dollars an hour, when Ghislaine Maxwell approached her. Maxwell asked Roberts if she was interested in learning to be a massage therapist — which, it turned out, she was. Like the other girl, Roberts told her father, who was also employed at Mar-a-Lago as a maintenance manager. But Roberts’s father saw nothing wrong with the offer, and he drove her, later that day, to Epstein’s house on El Brillo Way,” the authors wrote in the book. The massages quickly served as a grooming tactic to entrap Giuffre in a cycle of abuse. Epstein and Maxwell subsequently trafficked her across multiple locations, including New York, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Maxwell assured Virginia’s father that she would provide transportation home for his teenage daughter. Then Maxwell led Roberts upstairs to a spa room equipped with a shower and a massage table. Jeffrey Epstein was lying, naked, on the table,” the authors wrote.

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Source: MEGA Virginia Robert was asked to massage the financier naked when she was underage.

Maxwell served as a predatory tutor of sorts, grooming and directing the teenager on how to interact with Epstein and his associates. “Virginia Roberts was shocked, she says in the filing, but, with no experience with massages, thought this could be massage therapy protocol. Ms. Maxwell then took off her own shirt and left on her underwear and started rubbing her b----- across [Epstein’s] body, impliedly showing [Roberts] what she was expected to do," the filing continues. "Ms. Maxwell then told [Roberts] to take off her clothes. The minor girl was apprehensive about doing this, but, in fear, proceeded to follow Ms. Maxwell by removing everything but her underwear."

Virginia Giuffre 'Was Exploited' and 'Sexually Assaulted'

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell forced Virginia Giuffre to participate in s-- acts.