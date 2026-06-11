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Virginia Giuffre Advocates Demand Inquest Into Jeffrey Epstein Trafficking Victim's Suicide to Determine If 'Systems Failed Her'

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Source: mega;@virginiarobertsrising11/instagram

Virginia Giuffre suffered from PTSD.

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June 11 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

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A movement to investigate the details of Virginia Giuffre's shocking suicide is gaining traction.

Giuffre, a s-- trafficking victim of Jeffrey Epstein's who accused ex-Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her, took her own life at age 41 in April 2025. Advocates and Giuffre's family feel an inquest is needed to explore what led her to such distress.

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Advocates Want a 'Coronial Review'

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Photo of Advocates want an inquest into Virginia Giuffre's tragic suicide.
Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/instagram

Advocates want an inquest into Virginia Giuffre's tragic suicide.

"It would be a profound injustice if the question of whether systems failed her in her final months were not examined with equivalent rigor," Australian advocate Alison Evans wrote in a statement, requesting a public hearing.

"A coronial review is such a critical opportunity to better understand where there may have been any systems failures or gaps,” Evans told 9News.

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Photo of Virginia Giuffre claimed Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell introduced her to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Source: mega

Virginia Giuffre claimed Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell introduced her to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

West Australian Police Commissioner Col Blanch responded to the buzz by stating, "It’s at the coroner’s discretion to always call a coronial inquest if they see fit and police always support a coroner in those."

The coroner's office said a decision on whether it will be looked into further will be made once the police investigation is done and they speak to Giuffre's family.

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What Happened to Virginia Giuffre?

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Virginia Giuffre
Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/instagram

Virginia Giuffre detailed her experiences in her posthumous memoir, 'Nobody's Girl.'

As OK! reported, Giuffre's death was confirmed by her loved ones in a public statement that touched on her hardships.

"Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and s-- trafficking. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and s-- trafficking," the message read. "She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily."

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Virginia Giuffre
Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/instagram

Virginia Giuffre left behind a husband and three kids.

"It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others. There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia," the statement continued. "She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."

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Inside Virginia Giuffre's Claims Against Ex-Prince Andrew

Jeffrey Epstein,Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre settled a sexual assault lawsuit against ex-Prince Andrew out of court.

In addition to being trafficked by Epstein, Giuffre accused ex-Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her at age 17. He denied the allegations, and after she sued him, they settled privately out of court.

Despite the settlement, Giuffre continued to tell her story in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, which ultimately led to King Charles stripped his brother of his titles.

"He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright... We disrobed and got in the tub, but didn't stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed," she wrote of her experience with Andrew. "He seemed in a rush to have intercourse. Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour."

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