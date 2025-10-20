'Huge Trump Fan' Virginia Giuffre Believed He Would 'Release Epstein Files,' Says Ghostwriter
Oct. 20 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
One of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers, Virginia Giuffre, was a big Donald Trump supporter, believing he would make the long-awaited Epstein files public.
Giuffre, who was 41 when she died by suicide in April, is set to release her posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, on Tuesday, October 21. Before her death, Giuffre worked with ghostwriter Amy Wallace on the book, which delves deeper into the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of Epstein and his inner circle, including Prince Andrew.
Virginia Giuffre Was a 'Huge Trump Fan'
"She was a huge Trump fan, because he campaigned on releasing the Epstein files," Wallace told a news outlet of Giuffre on October 19. "She was very excited that he had made that one of the main planks of his campaign, and she felt validated by it."
Wallace revealed that Trump, 79, was not negatively implicated in Giuffre’s memoir, as she allegedly told her that the businessman was “kind to her” when they were first introduced at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
Giuffre’s father was a maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, where she later landed a job at the resort’s spa and eventually became connected to Epstein’s criminal business partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who trafficked her to his powerful friends.
Virginia Giuffre Denied Trump Was Involved
Wallace was asked if Giuffre ever suggested that Trump was involved in any wrongdoing in their private conversations while working together, to which the author replied, "She never talked about him in any sense that he was involved in any of this."
"As far as she knew, and again, she was there for two plus years, but as far as she knew, [Trump] was not involved in the ring of trafficking that Epstein was working," Wallace added.
The Trump Administration Faces Backlash
Trump and his U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi, have faced ongoing scrutiny for promising to release the Epstein files but failing to do so. Most recently, in July, Republican members of the U.S. House Rules Committee blocked an amendment that would have allowed members of Congress to vote on whether or not the files should be shared with the public.
One day later, the entire house rejected another proposal to release the legal documents. Republicans won to keep them private in a 211-210 vote, despite calls from both sides to release the files.
Prince Andrew Settled With Virginia Giuffre in 2022
In a recent development, Andrew — who reached an out-of-court settlement in a 2022 sexual assault lawsuit with Giuffre — announced on October 17 that he was relinquishing his royal titles amid multiple scandals. In the 2022 settlement against Giuffre, Andrew did not admit to any wrongdoing, but expressed regret for his association to Epstein.
He announced via Buckingham Palace in a statement, "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me."