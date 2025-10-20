'Huge Trump Fan' Virginia Giuffre Believed He Would 'Release Epstein Files,' Says Ghostwriter

Article continues below advertisement

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers, Virginia Giuffre, was a big Donald Trump supporter, believing he would make the long-awaited Epstein files public. Giuffre, who was 41 when she died by suicide in April, is set to release her posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, on Tuesday, October 21. Before her death, Giuffre worked with ghostwriter Amy Wallace on the book, which delves deeper into the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of Epstein and his inner circle, including Prince Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre Was a 'Huge Trump Fan'

Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Virginia Giuffre was a 'huge Trump fan,' as she hoped he would release the Epstein files.

"She was a huge Trump fan, because he campaigned on releasing the Epstein files," Wallace told a news outlet of Giuffre on October 19. "She was very excited that he had made that one of the main planks of his campaign, and she felt validated by it." Wallace revealed that Trump, 79, was not negatively implicated in Giuffre’s memoir, as she allegedly told her that the businessman was “kind to her” when they were first introduced at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Giuffre’s father was a maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, where she later landed a job at the resort’s spa and eventually became connected to Epstein’s criminal business partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who trafficked her to his powerful friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre Denied Trump Was Involved

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre didn't suggest that Donald Trump was involved in any wrongdoing.

Wallace was asked if Giuffre ever suggested that Trump was involved in any wrongdoing in their private conversations while working together, to which the author replied, "She never talked about him in any sense that he was involved in any of this." "As far as she knew, and again, she was there for two plus years, but as far as she knew, [Trump] was not involved in the ring of trafficking that Epstein was working," Wallace added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Trump Administration Faces Backlash

Source: MEGA The Trump administration has faced backlash for not releasing the Epstein files.

Trump and his U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi, have faced ongoing scrutiny for promising to release the Epstein files but failing to do so. Most recently, in July, Republican members of the U.S. House Rules Committee blocked an amendment that would have allowed members of Congress to vote on whether or not the files should be shared with the public. One day later, the entire house rejected another proposal to release the legal documents. Republicans won to keep them private in a 211-210 vote, despite calls from both sides to release the files.

Prince Andrew Settled With Virginia Giuffre in 2022

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew announced that he relinquished his royal titles on October 17.