4 Bombshells About Donald Trump From Fred C. Trump III's Tell-All Memoir

Donald Trump's nephew Fred C. Trump III dropped bombshells about the famous family in his memoir, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way. The book, released on July 30, coincided with Donald's campaign ahead of the 2024 presidential election even after being convicted of 34 felony counts on May 30.

One of the newsworthy revelations was about the ex-president's alleged use of the n-word in casual conversations at his grandparents' house in Queens, N.Y., in the 1970s. Donald reportedly looked upset as he showed him his damaged Cadillac Eldorado convertible.

"'N------,' I recall him saying disgustedly. 'Look at what the n------ did,'" Fred said, adding, he knew "that was a bad word" even when he was still a kid at the time.

He continued, “[Donald] saw the damage, then went straight to the place where people’s minds sometimes go when they face a fresh affront. Across the racial divide.”