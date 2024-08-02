4 Bombshells About Donald Trump From Fred C. Trump III's Tell-All Memoir
Donald Trump Continuously Used the N-Word
Donald Trump's nephew Fred C. Trump III dropped bombshells about the famous family in his memoir, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way. The book, released on July 30, coincided with Donald's campaign ahead of the 2024 presidential election even after being convicted of 34 felony counts on May 30.
One of the newsworthy revelations was about the ex-president's alleged use of the n-word in casual conversations at his grandparents' house in Queens, N.Y., in the 1970s. Donald reportedly looked upset as he showed him his damaged Cadillac Eldorado convertible.
"'N------,' I recall him saying disgustedly. 'Look at what the n------ did,'" Fred said, adding, he knew "that was a bad word" even when he was still a kid at the time.
He continued, “[Donald] saw the damage, then went straight to the place where people’s minds sometimes go when they face a fresh affront. Across the racial divide.”
Another Incident Happened at His Grandfather's House
In the same memoir, Fred recalled watching TV with Donald and Robert Trump at his grandfather's house when the 78-year-old media personality asked him to "hit Rob." Fred complied by punching his uncle in the arm.
Rob, on the other hand, slapped Fred while “Donald thought the whole thing was hilarious."
Fred C. Trump III Detailed the Ex-POTUS' Outbursts
Fred also recalled in the book the time he and his now-late wife boarded a custom Boeing 575 with Donald and Melania Trump to go to Mar-a-Lago in 2012.
He said he was drinking coke when he accidentally spilled a few drops on his uncle's seats, infuriating The Apprentice star.
"'That's a hundred thousand dollars worth of damage,' Donald roared,'" Fred noted in his memoir. "Melania didn't say anything. She was just taking it all in. But Donald was seething mad."
He apologized for what happened and helped clean things up, but Donald reportedly patted him on the shoulder after "realizing, I guess, that maybe he'd overreacted a bit."
"I'd heard him dress down people, including his brother Robert, but I'd never been on the receiving end of his outrage, unless you count the day he and Rob had threatened to send me to military school," Fred explained. "I can't say I enjoyed it too much."
Donald Trump Made an Appalling Comment About Fred's Son
In his new book, Fred opened up about the time he called Donald about his son's medical fund. The former president allegedly told him he should maybe "just let him die and move down to Florida" because his child no longer recognized him.
"I'm usually pretty good at getting my head around things that other people say, even when I don't agree with them. But this was a tough one. This was my son," Fred added.