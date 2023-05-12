OK Magazine
'Devastating': Meghan Markle's Fashion 'X Factor' Was Missing From King Charles' Coronation, Stylist Claims

May 12 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Nobody could fill the shoes of Meghan Markle!

In a recent interview with celebrity stylist Miranda Holder, Newsweek's "The Royal Report" correspondent Jack Royston asked Holder about her thoughts on the royal’s coronation fashion. In response, she claimed that it was missing an "X factor" only Meghan could bring.

"From a purely fashion perspective, first and foremost, which is how I always approach things," the fashion expert said, noting the Duchess of Sussex’s absence "was devastating."

"Kate and Sophie and Princess Anne, they all made up for it and looked phenomenal. Camilla, of course, with her beautiful Bruce Oldfield gown, that was just absolutely exquisite, I thought," she continued, mentioning some stunning looks from the May 6 celebration.

"But it would have been just so fun to see what Meghan would have worn, and she would've just brought a little bit of extra X factor to the whole occasion," she explained.

As OK! previously reported, while Prince Harry went to King Charles’ coronation, Meghan chose to stay in California with their children. Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple’s RSVP in their April 12 announcement.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," they said at the time. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

While the couple explained that Meghan’s lack of attendance was due to Archie’s 4th birthday, which landed on the same day as the celebration, many speculated the former actress stayed behind to prevent further tension between the brood.

The relationship between the controversial pair and the Windsors began to falter ever since the duo decided to leave their senior royal duties and exit the institution. From there, the couple began to bad mouth the family, which occurred in their infamous 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The parents-of-two added fuel to the fire in the past year after releasing their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which slammed the brood for their mistreatment of the former senior royals.

Additionally, the 38-year-old son of Charles released his memoir, Spare, which included many scathing comments toward members of the clan, particularly singling out his brother, Prince William, and stepmom, Queen Consort Camilla.

