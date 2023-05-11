Meghan Markle Ditched Friend Millie Mackintosh After She Started Dating Prince Harry: 'She Basically Told Me to F*** Off'

"I messaged her and said, 'hey I hope you're OK, thinking of you,' and she sent me this really abrupt message, that was really unlike any of our communication before," the blonde beauty spilled of the Suits actress' odd response. "It's not like I messaged her asking if it was true, that was none of my business. What I read from that message was that she needed a bit of space, to cool off."

"I didn't message her again, but I did expect that we would stay in touch. I thought she'd message back and say, 'Sorry everything is a bit stressful right now,'" Millie admitted. "I never heard from her again. I felt like she'd basically told me to f*** off in that message. So I did. And we haven't spoken since."