Frail Mick Jagger Assisted by Security While Leaving 80th Birthday Party: Photos

Source: mega
By:

Jul. 27 2023, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

Mick Jagger was spotted being carefully led away by his security team while leaving his epic birthday celebration on Wednesday night, July 26.

The 80-year-old rocker looked a bit frail but still as sharp as ever in a forest green suit, a polka-dot print shirt and a scarf as he made his way out of the London nightclub alongside a member of his security.

Source: mega

The festivities began at the singer's home, but the group left just before midnight for an afterparty at Chelsea-based nightclub Embargo Republica.

Guests at the two events included Jagger's fiancé, Melanie Hamrick, daughters Georgia May and Jade, former partner Jerry Hall and a wide array of celebrity friends such as Lenny Kravitz, Anjelica Huston and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Source: mega

Prior to their departure from the birthday bash, Hamrick, could be seen partying the night away despite having suffered an injury that left her in a walking boot. The 36-year-old stunned in a sheer black dress, a single Doc Martin shoe and a matching handbag. She accessorized the look with an assortment of gold necklaces.

Earlier that night, Hamrick took to her Instagram to share a carousel of photos of herself and Jagger to commemorate his special day. "Happy Birthday my Love ❤️," she captioned the sweet snapshots.

MORE ON:
Mick Jagger
Source: mega

"Thank you Melanie for Posting these beautiful pics! You all look so happy!😍❤️" one fan gushed in the comments section, while another added, "Your beauty and love for each other shines. So happy to see Mick's Birthday party pics after the party, he looks so very happy."

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled in early July that Jagger had finally popped the question to his longtime girlfriend after she was spotted with a ring on that special finger.

"Melanie was at the American Ballet Theatre and she was telling her friends she was engaged to Mick." a source spilled at the time. "She was very clear her ring is an ­engagement ring and she is now his fiancée. Her family also very much understand them to be engaged and are thrilled."

