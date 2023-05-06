Actor Dick Van Dyke Warned to Slow Down by Inner Circle as Grueling New Acting Gig Takes a Toll on His Health

Despite being 97 years old, Dick Van Dyke is busier than ever, especially with his new acting gig on Days of Our Lives. However, the actor’s inner circle is worried he’s taking on too much at his age.

Weeks after a car crash left him with a concussion, the Mary Poppins alum confirmed he will star on the daytime soap. "I said, 'Don't you have any parts for old people? Come on give me one.' And he took me seriously and got me a part!" Van Dyke told Access Hollywood.