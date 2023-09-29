Did Anna Wintour Switch Seats After Kim Kardashian Sat Next to Her? See Why Fans Think So

OK Magazine
Is there a feud in the fashion world?

On Friday, September 29, video and photo footage showed Kim Kardashian sitting beside Anna Wintour before Victoria Beckham's show kicked off at Paris Fashion Week — but some believe the Vogue editor changed seats once the reality star sat down!

Social media users believed Anna Wintour was annoyed Kim Kardashian sat next to her at a Paris Fashion Week show.

In a video, the SKIMS founder, 42, walks in wearing a pale pink gown and greets David Beckham before sitting next to Wintour, 73, who doesn't seem to say hello to the mom-of-four, as she turns her head the other way.

By the end of the show, Kardashian can be seen sitting between the athlete and her mom, Kris Jenner, with Wintour nowhere in sight.

Social media went crazy over the situation, with one person asking, "Anna moved seats? 😭😭."

"Oh Kimberly better fix that connection with Anna," said another person on Twitter, the platform recently renamed to X.

"LMAO Anna said bye 👋 💀 🤣," quipped a third fan, with a fourth writing, "anna was GONE!"

Wintour is known for always wearing her signature sunglasses, even indoors.

Despite what it appeared, an insider assured a news outlet that Kardashian and the fashion guru did sit next to each other for the entirety of the fashion show, with some people on social media assuming Wintour just left the show immediately after it ended.

Rumors about tension between the ladies has swirled for years, and their moment from NYFW 2022 went viral, as the magazine editor appeared to snub Kardashian and greeted Sarah Jessica Parker instead.

Last year, Wintour allegedly paid little attention to Kardashian at NYFW, choosing to chat with Sarah Jessica Parker (right) instead.

In 2014, Wintour appeared to prove there was no feud, as she put the makeup mogul on the cover of Vogue, a move that sparked backlash. In her response, the writer made a slight dig at the TV personality while defending the editorial decision.

"I see the role of Vogue to reflect what’s going on in the culture. The first celebrity that I put on the cover of Vogue was Madonna, and that was considered completely controversial at the time, too," she said of letting Kardashian on the cover. "It’s such a long time ago probably no one remembers, but she was a very controversial figure."

Wintour has given Kardashian a few backhanded compliments over the years.

"Now she’s part of the establishment," continued Wintour. "I think if we just remain deeply tasteful and just put deeply tasteful people on the cover, it would be a rather boring magazine. Nobody would talk about us. It’s very important that people do talk about us."

The Brit made a backhanded compliment once again in 2019 when commenting on the family's style.

"Kim of all of them I feel has changed the most," she stated. "I personally admire the way that she's become a little more minimal in the way she's dressing, and a little more covered."

It was heavily rumored this year that the famous brood wasn't being invited to the Met Gala in May, but that turned out not to be true.

Page Six denied Wintour changing seats.

