Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Tags Along as Reality Star Makes Her Way to the Met Gala: Photos!
Kylie Jenner had a very special guest by her side as she headed off to the 2023 Met Gala: 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster!
On Monday, May 1, the reality star was seen exiting The Mark Hotel in NYC wearing a voluminous baby blue silk caped robe that featured bright red lining.
Jenner, 25, kept the front of the piece closed, though her bright red pumps were still visible.
Her eldest child was dressed comfy and casual in jeans, a white T-shirt, denim jacket and sneakers. The makeup mogul revealed via an Instagram Story post that her own look came via Haider Ackerman and Jean Paul Gaultier.
It appears the mom-of-two — who also shares 14-month-old son Aire with ex Travis Scott — will be walking the carpet solo, though some fans were hoping her rumored beau Timothée Chalamet, 27, would be by her side.
The two sparked romance rumors last month when Jenner's car was seen parked at the Oscar nominee's house, though an insider insisted they're taking it slow.
"Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go," spilled the insider. "Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees."
"Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to," the insider continued. "He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry."
Meanwhile, others close to Jenner believe she and her baby daddy, 32, could end up reconciling.
"They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point," an insider shared. "No matter what happens in terms of their romantic relationship, Kylie and Travis will always handle things like mature adults."