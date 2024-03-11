Did Emma Stone Call Jimmy Kimmel a 'Prick' After He Made a Jab at Her Movie 'Poor Things' During the Oscars?
Another awards show, another lip-reading ordeal!
At the Sunday, March 10, Academy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at everything from Ryan Gosling's good looks to Robert Downey Jr.'s past drug addiction in his opening monologue. And while most of the stars took the quips in stride, Emma Stone seemed to be a little annoyed when he took aim at her film Poor Things.
"Those were all the parts of Poor Things that we're allowed to show on TV," the comedian said, referring to the film's multiple intimate scenes. Mark Ruffalo, who was also in the flick, laughed at Kimmel's words, but Stone appeared to roll her eyes and then said something to husband Dave McCary, who was sitting next to her.
The mom-of-one's words weren't captured on audio, but on social media, countless people believed she called Kimmel "a prick" for his dig.
"Emma stone calling jimmy kimmel a prick oh clock that tea queen," one person said in reaction to the moment.
"F--- the oscars f--- jimmy kimmel thank you so much for your insinuation that Poor Things is all about s-- and not the entire story of a woman rejecting societal onuses and standing for justice and equality," another viewer wrote.
Others thought she said "oh my god."
Regardless of what Stone expressed, the Easy A lead got the best vindication, as she won Best Actress for her performance in the film.
The shocked red-headed star broke out into tears as she made her way to the stage to accept her trophy.
"The women in this category, Sandra [Hüller], Annette [Bening], Carey [Mulligan], Lily [Gladstone], I share this with you, I am in awe of you," Stone gushed of her fellow nominees. "It has been such an honor to do all this together and I hope we keep doing more together. Oh, I don't know what I'm saying."
She added that she's "so deeply honored to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film."
As the two-time Oscar winner wrapped up her speech, she gave a special shout-out to her family and her daughter, who will turn 3 this week.
"[She] has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl," Stone proudly shared. "Thank you so much."
As OK! reported, the actress also had a small wardrobe malfunction during the big night, as she told the crowd after her win, "Don't look at the back of my dress!"