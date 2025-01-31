Did Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Secretly Marry? Sharon Stone Sparks Rumors by Calling 'Twilight' Star the Singer's 'Husband'

Though Suki Waterhouse and baby daddy Robert Pattinson have yet to confirm reports they became engaged in 2023, the Basic Instinct star hinted the couple may actually be married!

Did Sharon Stone let the cat out of the bag?

Sharon Stone called Robert Pattinson Suki Waterhouse's 'husband' even though the two have never revealed they are married.

Despite referring to them as spouses, the couple hasn't commented on Stone's words.

On Thursday, January 30, the Oscar nominee, 66, was thanking everyone who performed at the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City, going on to express her gratitude toward Waterhouse, 33, for giving up time with her "10-month-old baby" and "husband" to be at the event.

The singer gave birth to her and Pattinson's first child in 2024.

The singer and Pattinson, 38, have kept much of their romance out of the spotlight and have yet to even reveal their daughter's name.

While Waterhouse's pregnancy came as a shock to fans, she insisted it was something she and the movie star planned for.

"One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be,'" the gorgeous star explained to British Vogue. "I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’"