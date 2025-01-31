Did Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Secretly Marry? Sharon Stone Sparks Rumors by Calling 'Twilight' Star the Singer's 'Husband'
Did Sharon Stone let the cat out of the bag?
Though Suki Waterhouse and baby daddy Robert Pattinson have yet to confirm reports they became engaged in 2023, the Basic Instinct star hinted the couple may actually be married!
On Thursday, January 30, the Oscar nominee, 66, was thanking everyone who performed at the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City, going on to express her gratitude toward Waterhouse, 33, for giving up time with her "10-month-old baby" and "husband" to be at the event.
Despite referring to them as spouses, the couple hasn't commented on Stone's words.
The singer and Pattinson, 38, have kept much of their romance out of the spotlight and have yet to even reveal their daughter's name.
While Waterhouse's pregnancy came as a shock to fans, she insisted it was something she and the movie star planned for.
"One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be,'" the gorgeous star explained to British Vogue. "I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’"
While the Twilight alum was "nervous" in the delivery room, Waterhouse spilled, "For someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm."
The Daisy Jones & the Six alum raved he's "the dad I could have hoped for. I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story."
- Robert Pattinson Can 'Identify' His and Suki Waterhouse's Daughter by Her Scent: 'She Doesn't Smell Like Other Babies'
- Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Growing Baby Bump After Confirming She's Expecting Baby No. 1 With Robert Pattinson — Photos
- Robert Pattinson Has 'Found the Perfect Partner' in Suki Waterhouse: 'They’re Both Very Easygoing'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The actress didn't seem to have any parenting jitters, as she admitted in another interview that she didn't read any books before giving birth.
"I mean, Google is a great thing, isn't it?" she quipped. "Okay, but Reddit when you have kids, it's like... Reddit in life. Reddit after everything, right? But yeah. That was probably where I'm gonna learn everything on how to raise my child is Reddit."
The British heartthrob made a rare comment about fatherhood earlier this month, admitting all of the clichés he's heard about raising a little one are true.
"I remember people used to be like, 'Oh, don't you like the smell of babies,' but I thought they were just smelling the baby powder," said Pattinson. "But then I had a baby, and I was like, 'my baby smells incredible.'"
"There's something there, I can identify her," he insisted. "She doesn't smell like other babies."
An insider revealed Pattinson is "very hands on" with their daughter, who was born in March 2024.
"Rob wants to focus on being present for his new family," the source told a news outlet, "and that’s rare in Hollywood for someone on a hot streak in his peak earning years."
In Touch Weekly spoke to Stone.