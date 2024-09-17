Suki Waterhouse Didn't Read 'Any Books' Before Welcoming Baby No. 1 With Robert Pattinson: 'Google Is a Great Thing'
Suki Waterhouse, 32, geared up for motherhood in an unconventional way.
While appearing on SiriusXM's Ben +1, the actress and model opened up about how she prepared for the arrival of her baby daughter, whom she shares with her fiancé, Robert Pattinson.
"No, not really. I mean, I don't know. Even when I kind of...I mean, Google is a great thing, isn't it?" Waterhouse said when asked how she prepared to welcome baby No. 1.
"Okay, but Reddit when you have kids, it's like... Reddit in life. Reddit after everything, right? But yeah. That was probably where I'm gonna learn everything on how to raise my child is Reddit," she said, referring to the social media platform.
The star explained that she relied on these sources because she didn’t want to "go out and about" during her pregnancy.
"There was something really, I found really wonderful about that limitation and just like preparing for something, preparing for this complete unknown. I had no idea what to expect. I did not read any bloody books," the Persuasion actress shared.
Like other moms, Waterhouse also faces challenges when it comes to raising her daughter.
"I think it's gonna get harder and harder," she said on the "Anything Goes" podcast on Thursday, September 12.
"Obviously I would really like to not have her face shown or anything like that. That would be like my ideal. But I also think that I have to be kind of a realist about the kind of world that we live in," Waterhouse added, referencing her struggle to protect her 6-month-old from the public.
"I want to shield her from that, but I also wanna take her for a walk and sit at a cafe and take her out," she added.
- 2024 MTV VMAs: See Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and More Wild Red Carpet Looks — Photos
- Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Bikini Body 4 Months After Welcoming Her First Child With Robert Pattinson: Photo
- Gigi Hadid 'Furious' at Suki Waterhouse for Shading Bradley Cooper: Actor's Girlfriend 'Isn't About to Let This Go,' Claims Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite her hesitations about leaping into motherhood for the first time, the Love, Rosie alum appears to be enjoying the journey.
"And now she's almost six months. She wants to look at flowers and touch things and, like, be out in the world," she shared with the host.
"That's been a little bit more intense," she continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
It seems her partner, Pattinson, 38, is equally as excited about embracing his role as a parent. During an appearance on Today, Waterhouse praised him for going above and beyond as a father.
"Diaper changing ... he really excels at that and enjoys it. He thinks it’s fun. The surprise, and everything," she gushed.