Robert Pattinson Can 'Identify' His and Suki Waterhouse's Daughter by Her Scent: 'She Doesn't Smell Like Other Babies'
Robert Pattinson is loving being a first-time dad!
In a new interview, the actor revealed that after welcoming a daughter with rumored fiancée Suki Waterhouse, he realized some of the old clichés he heard about having a baby were true.
"I remember people used to be like, 'Oh, don't you like the smell of babies,' but I thought they were just smelling the baby powder," he shared. "But then I had a baby, and I was like 'my baby smells incredible.'"
"There's something there, I can identify her," the Twilight alum, 38, insisted. "She doesn't smell like other babies."
As OK! reported, the British heartthrob took some time off from filming to be home after Waterhouse, 33, gave birth in March 2024.
"Rob wants to be there for Suki and the baby, he’s very hands-on," a source shared with a news outlet at the time. "Rob wants to focus on being present for his new family, and that’s rare in Hollywood for someone on a hot streak in his peak earning years."
The insider also noted that becoming a dad made the actor more mature.
"The old persona is gone and when you’re dealing with Rob these days, you feel like you are talking to a fully realized adult who is very focused on giving his family a good life and doing that by making excellent movies," they said. "Rob finally understands he has the talent and the will to pull this off, and in that sense, he’s like a man on a mission."
- Suki Waterhouse Praised for 'Hot' Bikini Body Nearly 1 Year After Welcoming Her and Robert Pattinson's First Child: See the Sizzling Photos
- Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Welcome Baby No. 1, Couple Spotted With Stroller in L.A.
- Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Growing Baby Bump After Confirming She's Expecting Baby No. 1 With Robert Pattinson — Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While the singer's pregnancy came as a complete surprise to fans, the mom-of-one revealed having a baby was something they planned for.
"One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be,'" she told British Vogue. "I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’"
Though Pattinson was "nervous" in the delivery room, Waterhouse spilled, "For someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm."
She also raved he's "the dad I could have hoped for. I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story."
Meanwhile, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress didn't seem at all anxious about welcoming a child, admitting she didn't read any parenting books before becoming a mom.
"I mean, Google is a great thing, isn't it?" Waterhouse quipped. "Okay, but Reddit when you have kids, it's like... Reddit in life. Reddit after everything, right? But yeah. That was probably where I'm gonna learn everything on how to raise my child is Reddit."
Vogue spoke to Pattinson.